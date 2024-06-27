Parenting Apps Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Parenting Apps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parenting apps market is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $2.49 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and the integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT in parenting tools.

Growing Adoption of Smartphones Drives Market Growth

The growing adoption of smartphones is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the parenting apps market. Smartphones, with their advanced functionalities, aid parents in accessing child development resources and tracking tools, thereby streamlining their parenting journey. According to Uswitch Limited, there were 71.8 million mobile connections in the UK in 2023, with a 3.8% increase over 2021. With the UK population expected to reach 68.3 million by 2025, and 95% of individuals owning a smartphone, this trend is set to drive market growth further.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AT&T Inc. are focusing on developing apps with access to extensive resources to maximize market profits. For instance, Talkspace Inc. launched the Parenting Guide app in March 2022, offering self-guided sessions and live classes to help parents tackle issues like anxiety and sibling conflict using evidence-based psychological approaches.

Segments:

1. By Type: Pregnancy Tracker Apps, Baby Tracker Apps, Co-parenting Apps, Baby Care Apps

2. By App Features: Nutrition Advice, Sleep Management, Developmental Milestones, Health Consult

3. By Distribution Channel: App Stores, Direct Download

4. By Application: Android System, IOS (iPhone Operating System) System

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the parenting apps market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

