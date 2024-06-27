Root Canal Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2028

Root Canal Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Root Canal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The root canal market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.1 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. It will grow to $1.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, rising awareness of oral health, improvements in dental care infrastructure, prevalence of dental caries and infections, changing lifestyles and diet patterns, patient preference for tooth preservation.

Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders Drives Market Growth

The growing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the root canal market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a range of conditions or diseases that affect the teeth, gums, jaw, and related oral structures and encompass problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and malocclusion. Root canal treatment is a dental procedure that replaces the damaged or infected part inside a tooth with a special filling. For instance, in August 2023, according to the data imparted in the 2022–23 Annual Report published by the National Health Service, a UK-based publicly funded healthcare system, there were 32.5 million cases of dental disorder treatments administered in 2022-23, indicating a notable increase of 23.2% compared to the 26.4 million treatments provided in 2021-22. Therefore, the growing prevalence of dental disorders is driving the growth of the root canal market.

Explore the global root canal market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13529&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the root canal market include 3M Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, NSK-Nakanishi International, and more. These companies focus on advancements in instrumentation technologies, integration of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and the rise of minimally invasive endodontics to maintain competitiveness.

In a notable development, Sonendo Inc. introduced the GentleWave G4 system in October 2022, utilizing advanced fluid dynamics for enhanced root canal therapy efficacy. This innovation underscores the industry's trend towards minimally invasive approaches and improved patient outcomes.

Market Segments

•By Type: Nonsurgical Root Canal, Secondary Root Canal, Apicoectomy, Pulpotomy, Pulpectomy

•By Drug: Anesthetics, Painkillers, Antibiotics

•By Instrument: Scalers, Apex Locators, Motors, Handpiece, Lasers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Other Instruments

•By End Users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

North America dominated the root canal market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high dental care expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing healthcare access and rising dental tourism.

Order your report now for swift delivery https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/root-canal-global-market-report

Root Canal Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Root Canal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on root canal market size, root canal market drivers and trends, root canal market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The root canal market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accidental-death-insurance-global-market-report

Dental Milling Machines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-milling-machines-global-market-report

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-implants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293