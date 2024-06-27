Global Biochemical Market Set for Robust Growth, Forecasted to Reach $116.07 Billion by 2028

The biochemical market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $116.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biochemical market, encompassing chemical processes vital to living organisms and biotechnological applications, has exhibited strong growth in recent years. From a valuation of $75.86 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $83.52 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This expansion is attributed to increasing demand for sustainable products, governmental support, and the adoption of bio-based fuels across various sectors.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth
The forecast period anticipates further substantial growth, with the market expected to reach $116.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, driven by the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector, heightened focus on circular economy principles, global climate change initiatives, advancements in biorefineries, and growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. A notable trend includes significant innovations in bioprocessing technologies, increased R&D investments, strategic collaborations, and advancements in precision and synthetic biology.

Key Players and Market Trends
Key market players such as Cargill Inc., Pfizer Inc., and BASF SE are leading the charge with innovative product offerings and strategic expansions. For instance, companies are increasingly focusing on introducing biobased precursors like Epinity by Advanced Biochemical, which offers sustainable alternatives in various downstream industries, including marine coatings and industrial adhesives.

Segments of the Biochemical Market
The biochemical market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Type: Biodiesel, Amino Acids, Fine Chemicals, Phytochemicals, Antibiotics, Dyes And Stains
2 By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Automotive, Agriculture, Textile, Food Processing

Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the biochemical market in 2023 and is poised to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing investments in biotechnology, underscores its pivotal role in market expansion.

Biochemical Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Biochemical Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biochemical market size, biochemical market drivers and trends, biochemical market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The biochemical market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

