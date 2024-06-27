Global Biochemical Market Set for Robust Growth, Forecasted to Reach $116.07 Billion by 2028

Biochemical Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biochemical Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biochemical market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $116.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biochemical market, encompassing chemical processes vital to living organisms and biotechnological applications, has exhibited strong growth in recent years. From a valuation of $75.86 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $83.52 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This expansion is attributed to increasing demand for sustainable products, governmental support, and the adoption of bio-based fuels across various sectors.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The forecast period anticipates further substantial growth, with the market expected to reach $116.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, driven by the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector, heightened focus on circular economy principles, global climate change initiatives, advancements in biorefineries, and growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. A notable trend includes significant innovations in bioprocessing technologies, increased R&D investments, strategic collaborations, and advancements in precision and synthetic biology.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key market players such as Cargill Inc., Pfizer Inc., and BASF SE are leading the charge with innovative product offerings and strategic expansions. For instance, companies are increasingly focusing on introducing biobased precursors like Epinity by Advanced Biochemical, which offers sustainable alternatives in various downstream industries, including marine coatings and industrial adhesives.

Segments of the Biochemical Market

The biochemical market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biodiesel, Amino Acids, Fine Chemicals, Phytochemicals, Antibiotics, Dyes And Stains

2 By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Automotive, Agriculture, Textile, Food Processing

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the biochemical market in 2023 and is poised to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing investments in biotechnology, underscores its pivotal role in market expansion.

