Thoracic Surgery Devices Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2028

Thoracic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Thoracic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thoracic surgery devices market is projected to grow from $8.07 billion in 2023 to $8.89 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is attributed to advancements in surgical techniques, an aging population, increasing prevalence of thoracic diseases, rising surgical volumes, and healthcare infrastructure development. The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $12.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors driving this growth include the integration of robotics and AI, patient-centric approaches, customized implant solutions, telemedicine, and the adoption of value-based healthcare models.

Rising Prevalence of Thoracic Diseases Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of thoracic diseases, affecting organs within the chest cavity such as the heart, lungs, and major blood vessels, is a significant driver for the thoracic surgery devices market. Conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are contributing to increased surgical interventions and the demand for advanced surgical devices.

Explore the global thoracic surgery devices market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13544&type=smp

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key players in the thoracic surgery devices market, including Cardinal Health, Medtronic PLC, and Intuitive Surgical, are focusing on innovative products. For instance, the development of 3D-printed bioresorbable airway stents represents a significant technological advancement, providing customized support tailored to patients' specific anatomy.

In a notable development, ETH Zurich introduced 3D-printed bioresorbable airway stents designed to dissolve gradually after implantation, eliminating the need for invasive removal procedures.

Market Segmentation

•Product Types: Forceps, Graspers, Clamps And Staplers, Scissors, Spreaders, Needle Holders, Other Products

•Surgery Types: Lobectomy, Wedge Resection, Pneumonectomy, Other Surgery Types

•End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the thoracic surgery devices market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thoracic-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Thoracic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Thoracic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thoracic surgery devices market size, thoracic surgery devices market drivers and trends, thoracic surgery devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The thoracic surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Foot And Ankle Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foot-and-ankle-devices-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-bleeding-treatment-devices-global-market-report

Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liposuction-surgery-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!