Pharmaceutical and Biological Analysis Service Now Available at CD BioGlyco

CD BioGlyco is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive analysis service designed specifically for pharmaceutical and biological productsSHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of products and services in the glycobiology field, is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive analysis service designed specifically for pharmaceutical and biological products, leveraging advanced analytical techniques to support drug research and development, quality control, and the manufacturing process of biological products.
CD BioGlyco's pharmaceutical analysis service provides an in-depth analysis and evaluation of pharmaceuticals and related samples (i.e. Oral Rehydration Salt, Glucosamine Indometacin Enteric Capsules, Copper Gluconate, Pentoxifylline and Glucose Injection, Dextrose, Cytarabine, Xylitol...). Using cutting-edge techniques such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography (GC), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and mass spectrometry (MS), the company tests and validates the purity, stability, and content of drug substances. This ensures sample compliance with client requirements and supports the development of safe and effective pharmaceuticals.
The company's biological analysis service employs both in vitro and in vivo testing methods to assess the biological activity, pharmacological effects, and toxicity of various biological products (i.e., Typhoid Vaccine, Group A Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, Haemophilus influenzae Type b Conjugate Vaccine, Poliomyelitis Vaccine in Dragee Candy, Human Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin, Human Rabies Immunoglobulin...). This service plays a critical role in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of biological products at every stage of manufacturing, from development to final product release.
CD BioGlyco also offers expertise in analyzing and characterizing pharmaceutical excipients (covering Ethylcllulose, Arabino Galactan, Calcium Saccharate, Sucralose, Acacia, Caramel, Wheat Starch, Pectin, Pullulan, Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose...), the inactive substances used in drug formulations. The company's comprehensive tests evaluate the chemical properties, functionality, and compatibility of excipients with active ingredients, ensuring their suitability and quality for use in pharmaceutical products.
The company's comprehensive analysis service includes physical, chemical, microbiological, therapeutic efficacy, toxicological, and stability testing. These services provide a holistic understanding of pharmaceutical and biological products, supporting clients in bringing safe and effective products to market.
CD BioGlyco's team of highly skilled scientists works closely with clients to develop and optimize analytical methods specific to their products. The company's state-of-the-art analytical techniques and advanced methods deliver precise and reliable results, supporting the advancement of pharmaceutical and biological research and development.
"We are committed to helping our clients advance their research and development efforts," said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco. "Our expertise supports the development of safe, effective, and high-quality pharmaceutical and biological products."
