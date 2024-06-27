Luminar Media Group Inc. Welcomes Industry Experts and Secures Additional Funding to Support FortunCo Expansion
Finance and Public Market Executives, Giannina Nicoletti and Robert Rico Join Luminar Media Group. Company Secures an Additional $1 Million Dollar Investment.
Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRGR)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. OTC-MARKETS: LRGR is proud to announce the appointment of Giannina Nicoletti and Robert Rico as new officers, effective July 1, 2024.
Giannina Nicoletti will take on the role of Vice President of Operations and lead the company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Fortun Advance. Ms. Nicoletti holds an MBA in Corporate Finance and is the VP of Corporate Relations for the National Society of Hispanic MBAs/Prospanica South Florida Chapter. With over nine years of experience in leadership roles for a major nationwide alternative funder, she brings a wealth of expertise in alternative financing, revenue-based portfolio management, and financial data analysis.
Robert Rico, the former CEO of Luminar, will serve as Head of Investor Relations, focusing on maintaining and enhancing relationships with investors while ensuring transparent communication about the company's financial health and strategic direction.
"I am honored to join Luminar Media Group and lead Fortun Advance. I look forward to leveraging my experience in alternative financing to drive growth and success for our customers and stakeholders," said Giannina Nicoletti.
"It's a privilege to return to Luminar Media Group in a role dedicated to fostering investor relations. I am committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with our investors as we navigate this exciting phase of growth," said Robert Rico.
In addition to these key appointments, Luminar Media Group has successfully secured an additional $1 million in investment, raising the total to $2 million in non-dilutive funding. The financial boost with the additional investment will further enhance our ability to support growth initiatives and expand our funding capabilities. The new funds will be strategically deployed to strengthen our market position and provide increased funding to minority-owned small businesses. This investment underscores the confidence our investors have in our vision and strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it will create for our continued success.
Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group, expressed his optimism about the company's future. "We are thrilled to welcome Giannina Nicoletti and Robert Rico to our executive team as we embark on this transformative journey for the Company. The additional investment will enable us to capitalize on more funding opportunities and foster growth without dilution. We have already begun deploying funds to small businesses and look forward to sharing the revenues generated from this financing in future updates."
We are pleased to announce that on June 21, 2024, OTC Markets officially approved the company’s change of control. As part of our strategic shift into the finance sector, we have engaged attorney Jonathan Leinwand to facilitate a name change to Fortun Corp. This change reflects our dedication to financing minority-owned small businesses in the U.S. and pursuing sustainable growth in fintech. The forthcoming name change, and new ticker symbol will align our corporate identity with Fortun’s strategic direction, allowing us to explore further opportunities within the finance industry. Importantly, there will be no reverse splits involved in this transition.
We will keep shareholders and the investment community informed about the progress of the name change and new ticker symbol through regular updates via press releases, regulatory filings, our official website, and social media accounts.
About Luminar Media Group, Inc.
headquartered in Miami, Florida, a pioneering fintech company specializing in financial solutions is dedicated to serving underserved communities, particularly Latino and minority-owned enterprises, Fortun leverages cutting-edge data analytics, proprietary processes, and digital technology to provide fast, efficient, and tailored financial services.
Committed to transparency and responsibility, Fortun ensures that underserved customers and businesses have access to the capital and liquidity needed to thrive in today's market.
