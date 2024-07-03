Paraiso Wedding Expands Services to Offer Mexico City Wedding Planning
Paraiso Wedding now offers Mexico City wedding planning services in a range of venues, including historic haciendas, luxury hotels, and other exclusive spaces.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paraiso Wedding, a renowned elopement and destination wedding planner, is excited to announce the expansion of their services to include wedding planning in Mexico City.
With their expertise in creating unforgettable and personalized weddings, Paraiso Wedding is now offering Mexico City wedding planning services to couples who dream of saying "I do" in this vibrant location.
Paraiso Wedding has been providing wedding planning services in Mexico for years, and their expansion to Mexico City is a testament to their success and commitment to creating unforgettable celebrations. A team of experienced planners, headed by Virginia Lopez, offers a range of services including elopement and wedding planning, venue search and scouting, budget management, vendor management, styling and design, and even digital wedding invitations.
"We are thrilled to work with you in Mexico City and help couples create their dream wedding in this beautiful city," Lopez, principal wedding planner at Paraiso Wedding, stated.
She added: "Mexico City is a perfect destination for couples looking for a unique and culturally rich wedding experience. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized and stress-free planning services to make their special day truly unforgettable."
Paraiso Wedding's expansion to Mexico City comes at a time when destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular. With its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture, Mexico City offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic and memorable wedding. Paraiso Wedding's team of experts will work closely with couples to bring their vision to life and create a one-of-a-kind wedding experience in this enchanting city.
For couples looking to tie the knot in Mexico City, Paraiso Wedding offers a range of customizable packages to suit their needs and budget. With their attention to detail and commitment to excellence, this local company is the go-to choice for couples seeking a stress-free and unforgettable wedding planning experience in Mexico.
To learn more about their services, visit their website or contact them directly for a consultation.
About Paraiso Wedding
Paraiso Wedding has earned an impressive reputation as a trusted name in the elopement and wedding planning industry in Mexico. With extensive experience reflecting couples’ unique desires and visions, Paraiso Wedding uses its experience and unbeatable partnerships with the best vendors and breathtaking venues to ensure every destination wedding is a one-of-a-kind celebration.
Some of the Paraiso Wedding services in Mexico City:
Elopement / Mexico City Wedding planning
Venue search & scouting
Budget management
Vendors management
Styling & design
Digital wedding invitations creation
Hospitality
Onsite set up
Mexico City wedding coordination
Legal assistance
Support throughout the entire process
Touristic experiences
Professional live coverage of your wedding on social media
More Information
To learn more about Paraiso Wedding and the opening of Mexico City, Mexico, as a location for destination weddings in Mexico, please visit the website at https://paraiso.wedding/
Virginia Lopez
Paraiso Wedding
+52 55 7669 4236
contact@paraiso.wedding
Visit us on social media:
Instagram