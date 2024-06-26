July 23,2018
Summary
Cesium chloride (CsCl) is a mineral salt that is sometimes taken either by mouth, or by injection into the body, by cancer patients who seek alternative treatments. However, no CsCl products have been approved by FDA to treat cancer or other diseases. Furthermore, animal research has shown that taking CsCl can cause irregular heartbeats, also called arrhythmias. There have been reports of humans experiencing serious heart problems after taking CsCl. CsCl is associated with a lower blood level of potassium, which is a mineral that is essential to normal heart function.1,3
FDA received a request that CsCl be moved to the category of bulk drug substances (active pharmaceutical ingredients) that present significant safety risks in compounding. FDA intends to take action, such as issue a warning letter or pursue a seizure of product or injunction, if it encounters compounding using substances placed in this category.4 FDA reviewed all adverse events related to CsCl and other cesium salts (herein referred to as “cesium”) that were reported to FDA or that were published in medical journals through June 30, 2018. FDA identified 23 reports describing serious adverse events associated with cesium, including problems with the heart.
Adverse Events
FDA identified 5 reports submitted to FDA and 18 published in the medical literature describing patients who experienced adverse events from cesium.3,6-22 Seventeen of those reports were associated with CsCl, compared to 6 with other cesium salts like cesium carbonate. Most patients took cesium to try to treat cancer. The doses described in these cases ranged from 500 milligrams taken every day to 100 grams taken over eleven days. Most reports did not identify where the cesium was obtained. In at least 8 of these cases, health care professionals measured cesium concentrations in the bodies of cesium users and found measured quantities that were several hundred to thousand-fold higher than normal.3
Reported adverse events included QT prolongation (a dangerous abnormality that can impair the heart’s ability to maintain a normal rhythm), low potassium, seizures, potentially lethal arrhythmias, fainting, cardiac arrest (the heart stopped beating), and death. QT prolongation was the most frequently reported adverse event. QT prolongation in the presence of low potassium usually improves quickly when potassium is administered, but 9 out of 11 of these patients receiving the potassium treatment either did not respond as well as expected or did not respond at all. Of the remaining 2 patients, 1 improved as expected and 1 had an unknown response. Three patients were treated with a cesium-binding agent called Prussian Blue (ferric hexacyanoferrate(II)) and had an improvement in the QT within a few days. For others, it took several weeks after the cesium was stopped for their QT prolongation to improve. This is probably because when cesium is taken on an ongoing basis, it leaves the body very gradually and may take from 6 months to 2 years to be eliminated.20
Six deaths were reported with the use of cesium. FDA considers two of these deaths to be possibly associated with cesium chloride. The reports for these two deaths described cardiac arrest or arrhythmia occurring during, or within 24 hours of injection, of cesium.19 Three reports did not describe the cause of death, and 1 person may have died from advanced cancer and bloodstream infection. However, we cannot exclude cesium as a contributing factor in these death cases. It is often difficult to use case reports to confirm that a drug caused an adverse event because the reports may exclude important details like cause of death, timing and amount of drug dose, and whether a patient was taking other medicines or had other health problems.
The three most recent medical literature reports, all published in 2018, describe patients who were taking CsCl to try to treat their advanced cancer.6, 7, 8 Two experienced life-threatening arrhythmias and cardiac arrest but were able to be resuscitated. The third had repeated seizures and loss of consciousness. All three patients had very prolonged QT intervals. These cases provide additional evidence of cesium’s ability to cause grave harm.
Conclusion
The use of cesium poses significant safety risks (e.g., heart toxicity) and is potentially associated with death. These events can occur with oral administration and/or injection. This raises serious concerns about its use in compounding. Therefore, FDA has decided to move CsCl to the category of substances that present significant safety risks in compounding. Consumers, patients, and health care professionals should be aware of the significant potential health risks from cesium. FDA encourages consumers, patients, and health care professionals to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of compounded drug products to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:
References
