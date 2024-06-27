Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,148 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: California keeps adding more fast food jobs

SACRAMENTO – According to new state and federal employment data, California’s fast food industry has added jobs every month this year, including roughly 10,600 new jobs in the two months since Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food minimum wage bill into law.

Below is a breakdown of the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that the state has added roughly 20,700 fast food jobs since the beginning of this year and each month had more jobs than at this time last year:

  • January 2024: 724,900
  • February 2024: 732,700
  • March 2024: 735,000
  • April 2024: 739,500
  • May 2024: 745,600

What’s good for workers is good for business, and in his State of the State address the Governor spoke directly to the importance of building an economy for all Californians. 

You just read:

ICYMI: California keeps adding more fast food jobs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more