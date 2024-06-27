ICYMI: California keeps adding more fast food jobs

SACRAMENTO – According to new state and federal employment data, California’s fast food industry has added jobs every month this year, including roughly 10,600 new jobs in the two months since Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food minimum wage bill into law.

Below is a breakdown of the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that the state has added roughly 20,700 fast food jobs since the beginning of this year and each month had more jobs than at this time last year:

January 2024: 724,900

February 2024: 732,700

March 2024: 735,000

April 2024: 739,500

May 2024: 745,600

What’s good for workers is good for business, and in his State of the State address the Governor spoke directly to the importance of building an economy for all Californians.