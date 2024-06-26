When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 26, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Walnut allergen Company Name: FGF Brands Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count

FGF Brands Inc of Toronto, Ontario is recalling 11830 cases of ALDI - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count, because it may contain undeclared Walnut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Walnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "ALDI - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count" were distributed nationwide in ALDI retail stores.

The recalled "ALDI - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count" comes in a clear plastic clamshell containing 4 muffins and has a red label. The recalled Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count are marked with lot # NF1 142Y on the top and UPC on the label 4099100048278. Kindly see below for pictures to identify the affected product.

No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the walnut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnut. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 4 count packages of "ALDI - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customercare@fgfbrands.com.

