Folsom, California’s First Wellness Bathhouse is Now Open— Urban Baths Folsom

The new Urban Baths is a first for the Folsom community, offering a unique bathhouse experience to unplug, unwind, and restore wellbeing through heat and water.

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The community of Folsom, California is soaking up the newest addition to its landscape — Urban Baths Folsom . This unique communal gathering place and local oasis is open to all guests, offering the perfect environment for unwinding and relaxing alone or with friends while gaining the physical and mental benefits of hot-cold contrast and hydrotherapy.Urban Baths Folsom is supported by Asha Urban Baths in Sacramento, but independently owned and operated by Niki Thomas as a boutique franchise location. According to Thomas, the moment she met with Asha Urban Bath ’s Owner and Franchisor Cori Martinez, she knew that Urban Baths was the right venture for her.The project took about a year and half to build out, resulting in a stunning oasis for people of the community to experience the magic of Urban Baths.“So far people have been super excited and grateful for this new experience in Folsom,” commented Thomas. “We've heard excitement from so many blissful guests saying things like 'This is already my happy place — my favorite place to visit with a friend, read a book, or take the edge off a stressful day’ or 'I love the HUGE cold plunge, and the state of meditation it immediately gets me to! I left so much more relaxed than when I arrived.' It’s comments like these that have helped me know that I am definitely on the right path, despite the challenges of building out such a complex space!”The space is complex indeed, offering a suite of unique areas simply not found anywhere else in Folsom. Visitors can rotate between a warm pool for soaking, a huge steam room, sauna, and one of the largest cold plunges in California, all with the goal of feeling more at ease and connected with oneself, says Thomas. There are also massage services and a salt therapy lounge. Every service includes full access to the pool, steam and sauna area.Visitors will find that Urban Baths Folsom offers something incredibly unique, says Martinez, and is a highly needed experience that spans generations.“Urban Baths Folsom is a unique kind of space because of the restorative results it brings - along with the social component,” pointed out Martinez. “So many of our social options are centered around food and alcohol, and too often people are distracted by their devices even in those times. But the bathhouse is a place for quality social or alone time and the requirement to unplug ends up being deeply impactful and valued.”The company is seeking to expand throughout the U.S. Currently, there are locations in both California and North Carolina. Martinez pointed out that Asha Urban Baths is continuing to seek franchise partners in order to grow the Urban Baths experience achieve the vision of nationwide presence. continuing to seek franchise partners throughout the U.S. who want to own a business with purpose.“Unplugged restorative time is too uncommon and desperately needed to counteract the busyness of most people's daily lives,” Martinez said. “We see the bathhouses as human charging stations, and we'd love to see them everywhere!”Urban Baths Folsom can be found at 9611 Greenback Ln. Folsom, CA 95630 and reached at 916-292-2842. Learn more about Urban Bath Folsom by visiting urbanbathsfolsom.com.ABOUT Asha Urban BathsAsha Urban Baths is the first wellness franchise to make centuries-old communal bathhouse traditions modern and approachable for urban communities to regularly slow down, unplug, and relax. The one-of-a-kind urban oasis offers a variety of services and experiences including sound immersion, salt therapy, massage, soaking, saunas, and more. To learn more about Asha Urban Baths, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com . To start the journey towards ownership with an Asha Urban Baths franchise, visit www.ashaurbanbaths.com/your-own-urban-baths