House Bill 2301 Printer's Number 3405

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for special plates for recipients of Expeditionary Forces Medal, providing for special plates for recipients of Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, further providing for Distracted Driving Awareness plate, for special motorcycle plates related to veterans and for special plates for veterans and providing for special plates for recipients of Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal; and, in fees, further providing for exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.