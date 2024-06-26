Submit Release
In Washington, new policies and tools ensure climate action starts where environmental harm is greatest

WASHINGTON, June 26 - As Washington state implements its nation-leading environmental policies, policymakers are putting environmental justice at the center of decision-making. Environmental justice is a commitment to deliver the benefits of climate action where environmental harm is greatest.

The principle is fundamental to the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) and Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act, two of the state's marquee environmental policies.

Because so many state agencies are involved in implementing these programs, Gov. Jay Inslee is insisting on enhanced coordination so that overburdened communities truly benefit.

On May 24, Inslee issued a directive requiring certain state agencies to develop a uniform approach for prioritizing and tracking the state’s environmental funding in overburdened communities. Today, the Office of the Governor and Office of Financial Management published the new approach. By creating these standards, agencies will work in harmony to prioritize their efforts and measure their impact.

