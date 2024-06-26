Dr. Kevin Cross Is Featured as a Top Doc in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Magazine names Cross Medical Group’s founder as one of the city’s top doctors for 2024

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Philadelphia Magazine publishes an issue celebrating the top doctors in the city, and Cross Medical Group founder Dr. Kevin J. Cross, a world-renowned plastic surgeon based in Villanova and Philadelphia, is among the medical professionals featured in the 2024 edition.



Published in May, the issue highlights the cream of the medical crop from around the area. Dr. Cross’ feature focuses on facial surgeries and their enduring popularity, both locally and across the globe.

He also recounts his work performing “deep plane” facelifts and neck lifts, using a technique that improves on the traditional methods that kept facelifts in decades past from achieving the results that are possible today. Despite the proliferation of nonsurgical treatments that smooth skin and improve facial contours without the need for incisions or sutures, facelifts remain a popular choice. In terms of customization, the precision possible, and the longevity of the results, surgery consistently surpasses injectable muscle relaxers and dermal fillers.

Dr. Cross is a board-certified plastic surgeon who performs more than 1,000 cosmetic procedures each year. He has an international patient base, with people traveling from across the globe to work with him and enjoy beautiful results.

In addition to facelifts and neck lifts, Dr. Cross also performs brow lifts, eyelid lifts, and rhinoplasties for facial rejuvenation and contouring, as well as breast augmentation, breast implant revision, Mommy Makeovers, liposuction, tummy tucks, arms lifts, and more.

For patients who are not ready for surgery, nonsurgical options include BOTOX® and other neuromodulators for smoothing dynamic wrinkles, dermal fillers for adding volume where needed, Kybella® for reducing a double chin, and a range of laser treatments and similar options.

For more information about cosmetic surgery, or to learn about the work that helped Dr. Cross to be named a top doc in Philadelphia Magazine, contact Cross Medical Group by calling (215) 561-9100 or submitting a contact form to request a consultation.