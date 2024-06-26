Nxera Pharma Receives US$10 Million from AbbVie as Collaboration Targeting Neurological Diseases Achieves First R&D Milestone

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 27 June 2024 - Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd (“Nxera”; TSE 4565), announces that it has reached an important R&D milestone under its multi-target discovery collaboration with AbbVie targeting neurological diseases, resulting in a payment of US$10 million to Nxera.

Nxera and AbbVie entered into this multi-target collaboration in 2022 to leverage Nxera’s NxWave™ platform to discover, develop and commercialize new medicines targeting novel G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets associated with neurological disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nxera is eligible to receive up to US$40 million in near-term research milestones, as well as further potential option, development and commercial milestones totalling up to US$1.2 billion, plus tiered royalties on global sales.

Stacey Southall, VP Platform Technology at Nxera Pharma, commented: “The achievement of the first milestone in this collaboration is testament to the expertise and diligence of our platform technology team to deliver multiple stabilized target GPCRs (NxStaRs) to support further structure-based drug design (SBDD). Our history of collaborating with AbbVie demonstrates our highly productive working relationship and complementary capabilities, and we look forward to continuing the next stages of this project.”

-END-

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares) is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery NxWave™ platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera Pharma

Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement

for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.