CORRECTION: Leftover draw licenses on sale today June 26

SANTA FE – A total of 630 deer licenses left over from the 2024-2025 big-game draw will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT today, June 26, through the Department’s Online License System. This first-come, first-served sale will only be open to New Mexico residents during the first 24 hours. If any licenses remain after the first 24 hours, the sale will be opened to nonresidents at 10 a.m. June 27.

CORRECTION for youth hunters: Purchasing a leftover license WILL NOT render youth hunters ineligible to purchase a youth encouragement elk license for the first 14 days of the upcoming sale in July.

To buy a leftover license, hunters must possess a 2024-2025 Game Hunting or Game Hunting and Fishing license. Hunters may buy the Game Hunting license, the Habitat Stamp and the Habitat Management Access Validation by logging into their account and clicking the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Licenses, Permits and Stamps link under License Sales 2024. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to purchase the Game Hunting and Fishing License and other stamps in advance of the application opening date and time. Applicants are further recommended to log in earlier for the best chance to get a leftover license.

Hunters are advised that they must provide a valid mailing address at the time of purchase. Unless the applicant selects the e-tag option, a physical license/tag will be mailed to the hunter for all approved purchases within 14 days.

If you are planning to purchase a leftover license, you must have completed all mandatory 2023-2024 harvest reporting requirements prior to the purchase. If a harvest report is not completed, your purchase will be rejected in the post-sale audit. The license fee, but not the application fee, will be refunded on rejected purchases.