Tennessee Attorney General and Secretary of State Urge Tennesseans to Remain Vigilant Against Rising Threat of Celebrity Scams

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office alongside the Secretary of State issued a warning to Tennesseans regarding scammers who are trying to use the name and likeness of a favorite celebrity to scam consumers out of their hard-earned money.

“We love that Tennessee is home to lots of celebrities who generously give back to our communities,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “It's reprehensible that scammers would exploit a celebrity’s name to deceive hardworking Tennesseans who want to help their neighbors. My office is glad to collaborate with the Secretary of State to expose these fraudulent schemes and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

“Sadly, we’ve seen a significant rise in scammers attempting to utilize the name or likeness of celebrities to take advantage of consumers,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We encourage all to remain vigilant and report any questionable communications to us or the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office so we can prevent Tennesseans from being victimized.”

The Division of Consumer Affairs urges consumers to be aware that celebrity scams may take a variety of forms, including:

Fake charities. Scammers will create sham charities and use a celebrity’s likeness to solicit donations. Remember, before donating money to a charity, do your research:

You can look up the charity on a site like Charity Navigator. If the people soliciting say they are a part of a well-known group, contact that group directly using information you know is correct (like through the charity’s official website).

In Tennessee, a charity that is asking for donations must be registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State. Visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information on how to check registration and report concerns related to charitable solicitations.

If the organization is tax-exempt through the IRS, it should be able to give you its Employer Identification Number. You can use the IRS’s website to find information about an organization's tax-exempt status and filings.

Bogus endorsements. Scammers will create promotional posts that appear to be from a celebrity endorsing a product or an investment opportunity. The con artists may even use doctored photos, video, and audio that seem like the real thing to help generate buzz and profits. Before committing your funds:

Search online using the celebrity’s name, the name of the company or product, and words like “scam” or “fake.”

Remember, all investments come with risk. If someone says you can earn a lot of money on an investment with little or no risk, don’t buy into the hype.

Consult with your doctor first if you are considering a celebrity-endorsed health product.

Online phishing schemes. Scammers will pretend to be a celebrity in order to obtain your personal or financial information. They may create fake social media accounts, send direct messages and emails, or even set up fake websites to get credit card numbers, account information, and passwords. The message might say it’s a limited time offer, and you need to act fast. Don’t fall for it!

Never send money or provide personal information (bank account number, Social Security number, etc.) to someone you don’t know and have only communicated with online, no matter how supposedly famous they are.

If you are asked to send money via bank wire, gift cards, cash, or cryptocurrency then the person is very likely a scammer.

Have you spotted a celebrity scam? If so, you may report it to the Federal Trade Commission and the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.

