LAW NEWS RELEASE – Deputy Sheriff Arrested

June 26, 2024

Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Reckless Endangering

HONOLULU – On June 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, age 40, was placed under arrest for alleged reckless endangering, and harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division. Keahi was released pending further investigation.

Keahi is assigned to the Airport Division. Keahi is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

