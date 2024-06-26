$38 Million For Higher Education Capital Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $38 million in capital grants at 33 colleges and universities across New York State through the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program (HECap). These awards support projects that provide construction and renovation of new laboratory and research spaces, the purchase of new instructional technologies and equipment, and many other significant investments.

“New York’s colleges and universities are second to none, offering students unparalleled opportunities to learn, explore, and prepare to launch their careers,” Governor Hochul said. “With this funding, my administration is reaffirming our commitment to providing our students – including those at our private, not-for-profit institutions – with a top-tier, New York education with the best possible resources and facilities that will help them succeed inside and outside of the classroom.”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program has enabled campuses across the state to make critical investments in their infrastructure and equipment while creating construction jobs.

Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive. When combined with the college’s matching funds into these projects, this round of funding will result in $152 million being invested in New York’s higher educational communities.

Selected award amounts include:

Long Island University (New York City): Construction of an Engineering Fabrication Laboratory, $1.3 million.

St. John’s University (New York City): Construction of a Basketball Practice Facility, $3 million.

Fordham University (New York City): Creation of the Fordham Road Community Center, $3 million.

Hamilton College (Clinton): Construction of the Hamilton Innovation Center, $3 million.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy): Renovation and Technology Upgrades to the Microelectronics Facilities, $1.9 million.

Syracuse University (Syracuse): Creation of the Quantum Technology Center, $3 million.

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester): Renovation of Electrical Infrastructure, $1.5 million.

Canisius University (Buffalo): Construction of a Student Success Center, $1 million.

The funds were awarded at the June 26 meeting of the HECap Board pursuant to a competitive application process. The three-member HECap Board includes one member chosen by the Speaker of the Assembly, one member chosen by the Temporary President of the Senate, and a third member chosen by the Governor. DASNY acts as staff to the HECap Board and administers the program. A full list of projects awarded funding is available on the DASNY website.

Since HECap’s inception in 2005, the State of New York has awarded $368.1 million in funding to 307 projects at colleges and universities across New York State. These awards have resulted in a total of $1.10 billion of investments since the beginning of the program.

The HECap Program awards matching capital grants to colleges for the design, acquisition, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or equipping of a facility on or near a college campus within the state, including critical academic facilities, economic development and/or high technology projects and urban renewal and/or historical preservation projects that would enhance the programmatic offerings or the student life at the college or provide economic development benefits to the area surrounding such college campus.

A request for grant applications for the next competitive round was also approved at the HECap Board meeting.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support a program that provides long-term tangible investments for leading-edge colleges and universities all across our state. These investments help strengthen New York’s economy while attracting and educating students who will help build New York’s future.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “The Higher Education Capital Matching Grant program (HECap) is a stellar example of a public-private partnership that works for all New Yorkers. The HECap program helps campuses across the state make critical investments in their infrastructure and equipment, keeping New York's independent colleges and universities competitive on a national and global level.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “New York's private colleges and universities educate hundreds of thousands of students every year and are internationally competitive. Ensuring these institutions are able to retain and attract students, faculty, and staff with critical investments in infrastructure under the HE-CAP program is key to maintaining enrollment and advancing a top-tier education. As Chair of the Higher Education Committee in the Assembly, I'm proud to have worked with my Senate counterpart Toby Ann Stavisky and our private colleges and universities to deliver the resources they need to continue to thrive.

President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities Lola W. Brabham said, “We thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for supporting this important program. HECap provides a crucial investment in New York’s independent, nonprofit colleges and universities by providing the support needed to improve critical academic facilities, drive economic development and high technology projects, and foster urban renewal and historical preservation, while ensuring that New York remains a global leader in higher education and innovation.”

More information on the HECap program can be found online. A full list of grant awards can be found here.