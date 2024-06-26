A Furball Friendly Fourth!

City introduces new Drone Show for Summerfest 2024

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to offer our second year of Summerfest – a spectacular free community event to kick off your Independence Day celebrations! At this unmistakably Lawrence event, you can expect to EAT from amazing local food trucks, LISTEN to terrific live music, SHOP at the unique and fun craft fair and WATCH an eye-opening and entrancing drone show.

The drone show is new to Lawrence this year and it replaces the City-coordinated community fireworks display.

“After reviewing the range of comments people made before last year’s fireworks show, we carefully weighed the pros and cons – considering the enjoyment many find in traditional fireworks along with the distress they cause to people, pets and wildlife,” said Porter Arneill, assistant director of parks, recreation, arts and culture for the City of Lawrence. “Ultimately, we decided to start a new tradition this year! The novelty of a drone show reflects our unmistakable identity and fosters a new and more sustainable tradition for our community into the future.”

As Fourth of July fireworks can be especially difficult for animals who are sensitive to loud noises, drone shows serve as a more compassionate option that offer a unique visual spectacle for viewers.

“Drone shows are a newer alternative to fireworks displays, and one that eliminates the booming sounds that trigger fear, anxiety, and stress in pets that have noise phobia,” said Shannon Wells, executive director of the Lawrence Humane Society. “For pets near to the light display, the drone show should leave them comfortable and unaffected.”

The switch to a drone show has garnered praise for the City of Lawrence from animal rights organizations – both near and far. Earlier in June, PETA awarded Lawrence their Compassionate City Award for choosing to forgo fireworks at this year’s Summerfest.

“Because of this decision, countless animals—human and nonhuman alike—will be able to enjoy the upcoming Independence Day celebration without the frightening noises and stress that fireworks cause,” said Tracy Reiman, executive vice president of PETA.

While Lawrence is a fireworks-free City, we anticipate that some community members will still choose to use illegal fireworks over the holiday weekend. If your pet is affected by the loud noises and booms of fireworks, consider these tips from Shannon Wells to help make them more comfortable:

Be home with your pet; your presence can be a comfort to them and you’ll be able to intervene if you see them showing signs of fear, anxiety, and stress. Employ the use of complimentary therapies such as calming music, CBD calming treats, a stuffed kong or lick mat that your pet can occupy themselves with, and/or a snug t-shirt or Thundershirt to provide calming compression. Talk to your veterinarian about safe medication options to reduce your pet’s anxiety.

Keep in mind: Only novelty items (smoke bombs, party poppers, snappers, snakes, sparklers and toy caps) are permitted in City limits. More information on fireworks rules and regulations is on our website at lawrenceks.org/fireworks.

Please also note: Pets are not allowed at Summerfest.