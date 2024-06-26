Delisting of Securities of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.; Green Giant Inc.; RMG Acquisition Corp. III; Biophytis SA; OMNIQ Corp.; AIB Acquisition Corporation; Goal Acquisitions Corp.; Applied UV, Inc.; Cue Health Inc.; Twelve Seas Investment Company…

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, warrants, and units of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on April 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Green Giant Inc. Green Giant Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, and units of RMG Acquisition Corp. III. RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s securities were suspended on April 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Biophytis SA. Biophytis SA’s securities were suspended on April 26, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of OMNIQ Corp. OMNIQ Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, rights, and units of AIB Acquisition Corporation. AIB Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on May 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants and units of Goal Acquisitions Corp. Goal Acquisitions Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common and preferred stock of Applied UV, Inc. Applied UV, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 4, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Cue Health Inc. Cue Health Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 6, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of Twelve Seas Investment Company II. Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s securities were suspended on June 10, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of CalAmp Corp. CalAmp Corp.’s securities were suspended on June 12, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 17, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .



-NDAQF-