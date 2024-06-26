Submit Release
CTO Realty Growth Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024 at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, July 26, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Event Details:  
  Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6cuxiih
  Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI83b768fbc540495da856dfd974c470c9
     

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Contact: Philip R. Mays
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(407) 904-3324
pmays@ctoreit.com
  

