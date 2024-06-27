Fenix Lighting Introduces the Fenix TK05R Tactical EDC Flashlight
Long-Distance Beam in a Compact DesignDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting is proud to announce the launch of the new Fenix TK05R Tactical EDC Flashlight, a powerful and compact lighting solution designed for tactical and everyday carry (EDC) use. This innovative flashlight is engineered to deliver an impressive long-distance throw, providing reliable performance for a wide range of applications.
Product Highlights:
*Exceptional Beam Distance: The Fenix TK05R is capable of projecting a focused beam to almost 500 yards, delivering a maximum output of 1000 lumens. This makes it well-suited for situations requiring focused, long-range visibility.
Compact and Lightweight: Despite its compact size at 25% smaller than our standard tactical flashlight, the TK05R maintains an impressively powerful performance. Crafted to ensure effortless portability and optimal accessibility.
*Tactical Applications: With its intense beam, the TK05R excels as a backup light for police officers and other professionals who need reliable long-distance illumination.
*Power Source: The flashlight is powered by an 18350 battery, providing robust performance. Users can expect top-tier performance in a compact package, suitable for quick, intensive lighting needs.
Why Choose the Fenix TK05R?
The Fenix TK05R combines advanced optical technology with a user-friendly design, ensuring superior performance in a variety of scenarios. Its powerful beam distance and compact size make it an excellent addition to any tactical gear or EDC kit. Fenix TK05R flashlight stands out due to its powerful performance, compact design, and professional-grade quality.
Availability:
The Fenix TK05R Tactical EDC Flashlight is now available for purchase on the Fenix Lighting website. For more information and to place an order, visit Fenix TK05R Tactical EDC Flashlight.
About Fenix
Fenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with quality lighting products. Our top-rated LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. Staying at the forefront of technology, expect the best performing, most user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.
Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com
