MIMEDX Announces the Appointment of Kim Moller to Chief Commercial Officer

MARIETTA, Ga., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Kim Moller to Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Moller has been serving as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Sales since August 2020.



“I am pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion of Kim to Chief Commercial Officer for MIMEDX,” stated Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “Under Kim’s leadership as SVP of Sales for the past four years, the MIMEDX commercial organization has navigated significant change and has been transformed into the high-performing team we have today. As we continue to work our way through a period of sweeping change both in our industry and our company, I could not imagine a more talented leader to guide all of our commercial efforts.”

Mr. Capper continued, “With today’s announcement, Kim is expanding her area of responsibility to include marketing and international commercial operations, where we will continue to benefit from her guidance. I look forward to working alongside of Kim and the rest of the MIMEDX team as we continue the process of building MIMEDX into a world class MedTech company.”

Ms. Moller boasts nearly three decades of experience in sales leadership roles, having successfully executed strategic growth plans for leading healthcare companies, including 3M and its subsidiaries Acelity and KCI. Ms. Moller holds a B.S. in Nursing (BSN) from University of Phoenix and an MBA from Colorado Christian University.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com