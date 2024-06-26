Montgomery County Residents Are Invited to Participate in a Series of Community Conversations Hosted by Councilmember Sayles

MARYLAND, June 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

Montgomery County At-Large Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, in collaboration with the County's five Regional Service Centers, will host a series of community conversations throughout July. These conversations are a collective endeavor to address the intersectional issues of public safety, economic development and public health, with a special focus on the needs of our youth.

“Despite nationwide lows in overall crime rates, Montgomery County has seen a significant rise in juvenile arrests. In response to these challenges, I have been proactive in working with my colleagues in supporting policies such as increasing funds for our County’s Youth Harm Reduction Initiative, expanding the Excel Beyond the Bell program, passing the Late Night Business Safety Plan, and offering a $20,000 incentive for residents to join the Montgomery County Police Department,” Councilmember Sayles said.

Our upcoming Community Conversations series is a crucial platform that unites local business owners, County and public safety officials, nonprofit partners, residents and stakeholders from across the County. We will discuss the current state of Montgomery County's services, resources and opportunities, and seek your input on how to advance this work in the next budget year. Your participation is vital as we dive deeper into these essential topics.

“Listening to and engaging our residents on the issues they are concerned about is important,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “I appreciate Councilmember Sayles' efforts to conduct these community conversations. Having hosted more than 50 of these over the last five years, I find I always learn from residents.”

The five dates and times for the events are as follows:

Residents are encouraged to RSVP here to participate in the series of Community Conversations.

“I appreciate Councilmember Sayles for organizing these events and look forward to hearing from the community on these important issues,” said Councilmember Sidney Katz, chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Councilmember Sayles looks forward to connecting with the community during these events. Your presence and participation will help us create a more connected, informed, and empowered community.

For media inquiries or general questions about the series of Community Conversations, please contact Joseph Gelula at [email protected].

# # #