USA Fibroid Centers Sponsors "A Night in Full Bloom" for Fibroid Awareness Month

USA Fibroid Centers sponsors awareness event offering education, connection & hope for women battling fibroids #ANightinFullBloom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July is Fibroid Awareness Month, a time to empower women and shed light on a condition affecting millions in the United States. USA Fibroid Centers, a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, is proud to sponsor "A Night in Full Bloom," an empowering event dedicated to raising awareness and supporting women battling fibroids.

Taking place on Thursday, July 25th at 5:30 PM EST at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York, "A Night in Full Bloom" promises an unforgettable evening. Hosted by celebrity guests Cynthia Bailey and Kym Lee, the event will feature:

• Keynote address by Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, who will share his expertise on minimally invasive fibroid treatment options

• Inspiring fibroid survivors' firsthand accounts of overcoming fibroids

• An educational panel discussion with valuable insights and a Q & A session

• Networking opportunities to connect with other women and build a supportive community

USA Fibroid Centers is committed to empowering women with knowledge about fibroids and treatment options. As a sponsor of "A Night in Full Bloom," they strive to raise awareness about fibroids and their symptoms, educate women about minimally invasive treatment options and provide a platform to connect and share their experiences.

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, a leading voice in minimally invasive procedures, highlights the critical need for awareness, stating, "There is a lack of awareness and prioritization about uterine fibroids as an important health issue, despite it being the most common gynecological condition. Alarmingly, by the age of 35, more than 60% of Black women and more than 30% of white women already have some form of fibroids."

"Fibroids are a leading cause of hysterectomies, often because women are unaware of treatment options beyond surgery," Dr. Katsnelson continues.

Fibroids can cause a range of uncomfortable and sometimes debilitating symptoms that include heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, difficulty emptying the bladder, constipation, or pain during intercourse.

Fibroid Awareness Month provides an opportunity for women to learn more about their risks, get screened, and explore minimally invasive options that can preserve their uterus and improve their overall health and wellness.

Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a highly successful minimally invasive treatment option USA Fibroid Centers offers at its outpatient offices nationwide.

“A Night in Full Bloom” promises a unique and unforgettable evening. Tickets are now available here for a 35 percent discount using a time-limited-time code “Fighter35”.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/fibroid_awareness.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive, non-surgical treatments for uterine fibroids. Their mission is to offer women effective treatment options to help them manage their fibroids and improve their quality of life. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.