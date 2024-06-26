Kansas Medicaid Program Secures $2.5 Million Grant to Enhance School-Based Health Services

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is proud to announce that the state Medicaid program, known as KanCare, has secured a $2.5 million grant awarded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the implementation of School-Based Services (SBS). This grant underscores KDHE’s dedication to enhancing the health care services available in Kansas schools, including those related to mental health.

"We are grateful for CMS's support in our efforts to connect more children with the health care services they need right where they learn," KDHE Deputy Secretary for Agency Integration and Medicaid Director Christine Osterlund said. "This grant is a testament to our dedication to the health and well-being of our young citizens, who are the future of our state."

This funding will facilitate the integration of comprehensive health services within schools, ensuring students have better access to necessary care.

The grant will facilitate several key initiatives:

Enrollment assistance to help eligible students and their families access Medicaid coverage.

Provision of a broad array of Medicaid-covered health services directly within schools.

Enhanced outreach and educational efforts to promote the health and wellness of students, reducing the need for emergency care and boosting educational outcomes.

This award reflects a robust partnership between federal and state governments and strengthens the State’s commitment to not only meet educational needs but also the physical and mental health requirements of young Kansans.

KDHE extends its heartfelt thanks to David Jordan and the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for their invaluable support in applying for this award.

###