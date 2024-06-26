Dongfeng Motor Corporation participated in the eighth China-Eurasia Expo.

Ürümqi, Xinjiang, China, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th China-Eurasia Expo kicks off on June 26, 2024, in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Dongfeng Motor Corporation will showcase a range of their representative products at the Expo, highlighting the company's overall capabilities and brand image while actively seeking international business partnerships.





After 55 years of development, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is ranked 188th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Its business spans a complete range of commercial vehicles, passenger cars, new energy vehicles, key automotive assemblies and components, automotive equipment, and mobility services. With products exported to over 100 countries, Dongfeng has achieved a cumulative global production and sales volume of nearly 60 million vehicles.

At this year’s Expo, Dongfeng Motor Corporation showcased three commercial vehicles and seven passenger cars. Additionally, the company hosted an overseas product presentation and a customer signing ceremony, attracting nearly 100 distributors and major clients from countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia to visit, experience the products, and discuss business.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation's DONGFENG GX is a strong representative of their commercial vehicle segment. The DONGFENG GX boasts performance, economy, comfort, and reliability that rival international high-end brands. Since its launch in global markets, the DONGFENG GX has garnered widespread consumer recognition and secured substantial orders. In the Central Asian market, Dongfeng Motor Corporation has already achieved a 10% market share for tractors in some countries.

Considering Central Asia's abundant oil and gas resources, particularly natural gas, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is prioritizing the promotion of LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks in the region. Their Xinjiang-produced DONGFENG D7V is a prime example, offering equivalent performance with an excellent balance between performance and affordability, making it ideal for Central Asia's natural gas-rich environment.

Built for raw power and hauling heavy loads, the DONGFENG KC features a heavy-duty air suspension specifically designed to tackle construction and mining jobs. It boasts a heavy-duty braking system featuring dual-metal brake drums, high-strength friction pads, and dedicated brake lines, significantly extending brake life by 10,000 to 20,000 kilometers and shaving 2 meters off braking distances. An optimized chassis featuring 2mm-thickened longitudinal beams, V-shaped thrust rods, and enhanced waterproofing for the electrical components ensures the DONGFENG KC sets the industry standard for overall reliability.

At this year’s China-Eurasia Expo, Dongfeng Motor Corporation showcased new models: the DONGFENG 007 and DONGFENG 008. The DONGFENG 008 is the company’s first "536" SUV model, featuring a 5-meter body length, a 3-meter wheelbase, and a 6-seat configuration. It offers both pure electric and extended-range power options, with the Mach electric drive system achieving an efficiency of 94.5%. The DONGFENG 007 is a mid-to-large sedan with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time comparable to sports cars, achieving it in around 3 seconds, and a low battery degradation rate of just 30% in cold temperatures.





Dongfeng Motor Corporation's luxury off-road brand, Mengshi, has unveiled its flagship product, the MHERO I. This model has successfully passed the European Union's ECE certification and the Middle East's GSO vehicle certification, marking the beginning of its launch in key overseas markets. Additionally, the high-end smart electric SUV, VOYAH FREE 318, introduced this year, boasts an electric range of 318 kilometers, making it the hybrid SUV with the longest electric-only range in its class. Since 2022, Dongfeng's VOYAH brand has successfully entered markets in Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain, receiving widespread recognition from users.

Dongfeng also presented a trio of exciting models: the DONGFENG MAGE, DONGFENG HUGE, and DONGFENG BOX. The DONGFENG MAGE combines a stylish exterior with a futuristic interior, featuring a groundbreaking achievement: the industry's first certified hybrid engine reaching a thermal efficiency of 45.18%. This versatile platform supports a range of models, including PHEV, PHREV, and EV, catering to diverse customer needs across various markets. For drivers seeking power and efficiency, the DONGFENG HUGE boasts the Mach Power system, delivering a fuel thermal efficiency of up to 41.07%. Meanwhile, the DONGFENG BOX redefines the premium small electric SUV segment. It offers uncommon amenities for its class, such as sleek frameless doors and hidden door handles. The DONGFENG BOX prioritizes user experience with its integrated ten-in-one electric drive, fully reclining front seats, external power output capability, and fully automatic parking.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation offers tailored optimization services for specific regional markets. For example, in Central Asia, it has introduced Russian language interfaces and made improvements to fuel lines and wiper nozzles for better performance in cold climates. Additionally, some models now feature an "Optional Cold-Region Package." The DONGFENG GX commercial vehicle and the DONGFENG BOX passenger vehicle have also been developed with right-hand drive options to meet the diverse needs of the Central Asian market. Dongfeng Motor Corporation is committed to adapting to changes in consumer environments and scenarios, providing more efficient and valuable full-range product solutions.





Looking ahead, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is committed to bringing its "Eastern Rise, Technological Leap" innovations to Central Asia and other international markets. This aligns with their goal of contributing to the high-quality development of the "The Belt and Road Initiative" and promoting regional economic cooperation and prosperity.

Su Yu Dongfeng Motor Corporation suyu (at) dfmc.com.cn