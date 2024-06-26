Statement From Governor Hochul on MTA Funding

“Since the moment I was sworn in as Governor, I have demonstrated unwavering support for the MTA and worked in close partnership with Chair Lieber to deliver a world-class public transit system for New Yorkers. I have invested in robust public safety initiatives: installing cameras on trains, adding additional resources to stabilize the system after a spike in crime, and expanding efforts to help get unhoused individuals the care they need. I have advanced generational projects such as the Second Avenue Subway extension, the Interborough Express, and the renovation of Penn Station.

“Last year, as the MTA faced a fiscal cliff that represented one of the most existential threats in the system’s history, I proposed and then worked successfully with the State Legislature to secure significant, reliable, and recurring operating funding for the MTA in the State budget. As a result, the MTA is now in a strong financial position, which will allow it to continue to meet its responsibilities to its millions of riders to provide safe and timely transport. And at a time when transit systems across the country are cutting service to their riders, New York has instead provided increased service across the MTA system.

“It is also important to note that the MTA is in the process of finalizing its 2025-2029 capital plan, which will be voted on by the MTA Board this fall, and would require new funding sources. In the coming months, my team will work with the MTA to further develop a comprehensive approach to fund both the remaining projects in the 2020-2024 capital plan and the new capital plan. And I will continue to work in partnership with the State Legislature to implement comprehensive solutions and ensure appropriate funding sources in next year’s budget.

“This administration’s proven commitment to the MTA, as well as my record of delivering resources for critical priorities in the State budget, should provide the MTA with full confidence in future funding streams. While the timing of the next budget may necessitate temporary adjustments to the timeline of certain contracts, there is no reason for New Yorkers to be concerned that any planned projects will not be delivered.

“In the interim, the MTA has committed to direct all available resources to ensure the system remains in a state of good repair and continue to advance priority projects, and prepare to activate new contracts immediately following the designation of new revenue sources in next year's budget.

“I also believe that there are additional opportunities for savings and improved revenues within existing MTA operations. Last year, at my direction, my administration and the MTA’s leadership team successfully identified operating efficiencies to the tune of more than $400 million, and I am confident in our ability to take those efforts even further.”