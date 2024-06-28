Elephant Insurance Participates in Announcement of 13th Annual "Project Yellow Light" Winners
The winning distracted-driving prevention PSAs will be showcased on Times Square digital billboards on June 28th.
We’re thrilled to partner with Project Yellow Light and support this vital initiative that not only raises awareness about distracted driving but also inspires positive change.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Yellow Light, a national scholarship competition aimed at educating young people about the dangers of distracted driving, today announced the winners of its 13th annual contest. The competition, sponsored by Elephant Insurance, the Ad Council, and other partners, invites high school and college students to create impactful video, radio, and billboard PSAs that highlight the risks associated with driving while using cell phones.
— Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance
The 2024 scholarship winners represent the top entries in the video, billboard design, and radio categories for both high school and college levels. This year’s winners are:
• Lucy Bonolo-Cohen – College Billboard Design
• Ruth Gale – High School Billboard Design
• Jackson Kuja – College Radio Creative
• Hunaina Hirji – High School Radio Creative
• Danny White – College Video Creative
• Hannah Komulanien – High School Video Creative
This year's competition attracted 2,985 submissions from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The winning entries, selected by a panel of judges from the advertising and entertainment industries, will be featured on a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square from 3-4 pm EST today, courtesy of Clear Channel Outdoor.
Elephant Insurance has been a proud sponsor of Project Yellow Light for six consecutive years, contributing to the scholarship prizes and participating in the judging process. CEO Alberto Schiavon commended the winners for their creativity and powerful messaging, emphasizing the importance of promoting safe driving habits among young people. "We’re thrilled to partner with Project Yellow Light and support this vital initiative that not only raises awareness about distracted driving but also inspires positive change," said Schiavon. "Congratulations to all the talented winners for their exceptional work in creating PSAs that have the potential to save lives."
Project Yellow Light was established in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner, a 16-year-old who tragically lost his life in a car crash. Scholarships for this year’s winning students are supported through Clear Channel Outdoor and Elephant Insurance.
For more information about Project Yellow Light and the Hunter Garner Scholarship competition, please visit http://www.projectyellowlight.com.
About Elephant Insurance
Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is rated in the excellent range on Trustpilot and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com
