Governor Newsom signs legislation 6.26.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation including the legislative version of the 2024 state budget, with the Legislature expected to vote later today on legislation reflecting the final budget agreement.

The Governor announced signing the following bills:

AB 107 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Budget Act of 2024.

AB 661 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Utility services: electronic communication.

AB 1852 by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) – Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings.

AB 2397 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Child support: special needs trusts.

AB 2748 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Modesto) – Tri-Dam Project: board of directors: meetings.

SB 154 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Education finance: Proposition 98: suspension.

SB 994 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Local government: joint powers authority: transfer of authority.

SB 1048 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) – Planning and zoning: local planning: site plans.

SB 1278 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – World AIDS Day.

SB 1515 by the Committee on Local Government – Validations.

SB 1516 by the Committee on Local Government – Validations.

SB 1517 by the Committee on Local Government – Validations.

Earlier this week, the Governor and legislative leaders announced a 2024 state budget agreement to balance the budget in both 2024-25 and 2025-26 while preserving core state programs and services. As part of the budget process, the Governor has also issued a proclamation to help the state maintain fiscal stability in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

For full text of today’s bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.