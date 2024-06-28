Domino Sugar Offers Summer Dessert Recipes from Chef Eleonora Lahud
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here and with it comes backyard fun, pool parties, and afternoons spent soaking up the sun. But what's a summer bash without delectable, sweet treats?
Renowned Chef Eleonora Lahud dishes out her top show-stopping summer treats. She shares recipes, bringing classic twists on summertime staples, perfect for sweetening the season. Plus, she shares her favorite tips and tricks for maximizing flavor and efficiency in the kitchen.
Domino S’mores Browne Skillet is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, bringing all the campfire fun of s'mores into a delightful and gooey skillet dessert. Made with Domino® Light Brown Sugar, the brownies boast a rich and fudgy texture, while the light brown sugar adds a hint of caramel that elevates the entire experience. Topped with toasted marshmallows and melty chocolate chips, the skillet is a summer showstopper that's perfect for sharing with friends and family.
About Domino Sugar
For more than 100 years, Domino Sugar has helped millions of Americans bake something special and create memories that last a lifetime. Share the joy of baking with family and friends by using 100% pure cane sugar from Domino Sugar. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit https://www.dominosugar.com.
Amanda Miller
Domino Sugar
