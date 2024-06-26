Submit Release
BookingCentral.com releases new booking platform for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.

The new version includes customizable Check In / Check Out forms with checklists, renter agreements, waivers, damage reporting, before/after pictures/video and more. It also includes a digital version of Florida’s SB 606 Pre-Rental Instruction And Attestation Form.

BookingCentral.com includes an insurance module that enables boat rental operators to offer renter’s insurance to their customers quickly and easily. The insurance module is available to the operator at no cost. Customers can choose to purchase the renter’s insurance when booking a rental or during check in.

BookingCentral has made it easy for operators to be compliant with the Florida Boating Safety Act SB 606 and SB 418. For more information, please visit:
https://www.bookingcentral.com/blog/everything-you-need-to-know-about-sb-606-for-florida-boat-rental-operators

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for boat rentals. It is used by boat rental operators throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bookingcentral.com/boatrentals or call 1-877-220-9120.


