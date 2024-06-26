Discover the $CIRX (Circular Protocol) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CIRX (Circular Protocol) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) and the CIRX/USDT trading pair started from 08:00 on 2024-06-22 (UTC).







About CIRX

CIRX is the native digital asset of the Circular Layer-1 blockchain with a max total supply of 1 trillion coins. Designed to serve multiple functions within the Circular ecosystem, CIRX facilitates transactions, incentivizes network participation, and powers the decentralized applications built on the Circular Protocol. With its upcoming listing on XT, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, CIRX is poised to reach a broader audience and enhance its liquidity, making it more accessible to users and investors globally.

CIRX's value proposition lies in its utility across various aspects of the Circular Protocol. Primarily, it acts as a medium for transaction fees, rewarding node operators for validating and securing the network. Furthermore, CIRX holders can participate in governance, casting votes on proposals that shape the future development and policy decisions of the Circular ecosystem. This dual role of facilitating transactions and enabling community-driven governance underscores CIRX's integral role in the Circular Protocol.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his enthusiasm about the CIRX listing on XT exchange, highlighting the Circular Protocol’s innovative approach to blockchain technology. Warin stated his interest in the upcoming layer 1 chain: "Circular Protocol's dedication to creating a secure, scalable, and decentralized blockchain infrastructure is truly remarkable. Their focus on integrating both public and private blockchains to meet diverse regulatory requirements sets a new standard in the industry. We believe that Circular Protocol's advanced Layer 1 blockchain will bring significant value to our users and the broader blockchain community."

About Circular Protocol

The Circular Protocol, a visionary project in the blockchain space, was conceived to address critical issues in the healthcare sector through innovative data auditing technologies. In 2024, a significant portion of the global population still faces challenges in accessing quality medical services, especially in economically disadvantaged regions. The Circular Protocol aims to mitigate instances of medical malpractice by ensuring transparent, tamper-proof medical records and clinical trial data, thereby protecting patients and enhancing trust in healthcare systems.

The Circular Protocol leverages blockchain technology to create a secure and transparent platform for managing medical records and clinical data. By employing both public and private blockchains, the protocol accommodates privacy concerns and ensures compliance with diverse regulatory requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA. This dual approach not only safeguards sensitive medical information but also allows for the necessary legal and temporal persistence of data, addressing the complex needs of the healthcare industry.

At the core of the Circular Protocol is a next-generation multi-chain Layer 1 blockchain designed to meet the stringent regulatory standards of the healthcare sector while remaining adaptable to other industries such as DeFi and GameFi. The protocol's innovative architecture includes features like auto-progressive sharding, decentralized storage gateways, and a reputation-based consensus mechanism. These advancements ensure scalability, security, and decentralization, positioning the Circular Protocol as a robust and versatile solution in the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming listing of CIRX on XT marks a pivotal step in expanding the reach and impact of this groundbreaking project.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

XT Exchange

Circular Protocol

