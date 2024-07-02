Astral Law Group, P.C. Redefines Legal Services with a Heart for Immigration and Business Law
Husband and Wife Duo Are Championing the American Dream For All
At the core of Astral Law Group, P.C. is a mission to transform lives.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral Law Group, P.C., founded by dynamic husband and wife team Richard Alexander Ibarra and Lauren Davidson-Ibarra, is thrilled to announce their robust suite of legal services, with a primary, dedicated focus on immigration and business law. In a time when too many people have declared “The American Dream” to be dead, Richard and Lauren have both lived it themselves, helping countless others attain it. Following almost 10 years of serving clients at separate firms, Richard and Lauren started their own firm in 2022. Since then, they have been passionately dedicated to helping clients from every socioeconomic background and industry achieve their dreams through expert legal guidance in Immigration, Business, and Intellectual Property.
A Mission Driven by Passion and Commitment
At the core of Astral Law Group, P.C. is a mission to transform lives. Richard and Lauren are both first-generation college and law school graduates, children and grandchildren of immigrants, and are profoundly committed to helping their clients succeed in all of their endeavors—so they can build the life they have not only dreamt of, but worked so hard to achieve. Their practice is not just about legal services; it’s about empowering individuals and entrepreneurs to reach their fullest potential, in the safety and freedom of this great country.
Key Practice Areas
Immigration Law:
Specializing in Green Cards/Adjustment of Status, Citizenship/Naturalization, as well as some of the most sought-after visas for professionals and entrepreneurs such as O and EB-1, L-1, E-2, and EB-1C. The firm also handles critical cases such as Asylum, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS), U-Visas for victims of crime, Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) for victims of domestic violence regardless of gender, and court representation for anyone placed in deportation proceedings. Richard Ibarra, as lead attorney on immigration matters, is a native Spanish-speaker with nearly a decade of experience fighting for immigrants from every background to be free to create the life of their dreams in the U.S.
Business Law:
Providing comprehensive services from consulting on entity types and structures, business formations, bylaws & organizational agreements to licensing, corporate, and regulatory compliance. Astral Law Group guides entrepreneurs, small business owners, solo practitioners, artists, side-hustlers, and everything in between through the complexities of starting and sustaining successful businesses by helping them navigate the legal landscape with confidence.
Intellectual Property:
Protecting the unique innovations, creations, and ideas of clients, the Astral Law Group handles copyright, trademark, and patent services for an extremely diverse clientele, ranging from celebrity tattoo artists to family-owned organic hemp farms to single-member LLCs in the nonprofit and private sectors.
Transforming Challenges into Triumphs
The Ibarras understand that the path to success is paved with perseverance and resilience. Their own journey informs their approach, making them fierce advocates for their clients. They celebrate every victory, big or small, alongside those they represent, turning legal challenges into stories of triumph.
A Personal Commitment to Community
Deeply rooted in community engagement, Astral Law Group offers free consultations one day a week and actively participates in various church and nonprofit events throughout L.A. County. Richard and Lauren grew up working class, entering the legal field with a goal of making legal services affordable & accessible to everyone who needs them. They dedicate 25% of their practice to pro-bono work, in addition to offering flat-rate & sliding scale pricing, with flexible payment plans. Their goal is to be the trusted partner for all entrepreneurial and immigration needs, driving community growth and success.
For more information, please visit: https://astrallawgroup.com
