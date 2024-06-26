Take part in the Financial Benchmarking Survey 2025

This report enables you to compare your firm’s performance to your peers on key firm income and expenditure measures.

Complete the survey before Monday 15 July and you’ll also be entered into a prize draw for a lavish hamper.

Written and produced by the legal team at Hazelwoods LLP, the survey is widely recognised as the annual financial health check for law firms.

By taking part in the survey, you’ll receive:

a free 16-page report showing how your firm’s financial performance compares with your competitors

a copy of the full survey results

an invitation to any launch event

The streamlined survey takes about 45 minutes to complete, and your answers are strictly confidential.

This survey should have one submission per firm.

You can use the report to monitor your firm's profitability, control overheads and inform partner discussions on:

fees and hourly charge-out rates

fee-earner performance

review meetings and departmental analysis

understand business trends

comparisons to firm outside of local benchmarking networks

understanding impact

fee-earner and support staff distribution

working capital, debtor days and total lock-up numbers

budget setting and marketing spend

salaries and people costs

To view the 2024 report, visit our Leadership and Management Section or read the commentary.