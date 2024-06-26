Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,108 in the last 365 days.

Take part in the Financial Benchmarking Survey 2025

This report enables you to compare your firm’s performance to your peers on key firm income and expenditure measures.

Complete the survey before Monday 15 July and you’ll also be entered into a prize draw for a lavish hamper.

Written and produced by the legal team at Hazelwoods LLP, the survey is widely recognised as the annual financial health check for law firms.

By taking part in the survey, you’ll receive:

  • a free 16-page report showing how your firm’s financial performance compares with your competitors
  • a copy of the full survey results
  • an invitation to any launch event

Sponsored by Lloyds BankThe streamlined survey takes about 45 minutes to complete, and your answers are strictly confidential.

This survey should have one submission per firm.

You can use the report to monitor your firm's profitability, control overheads and inform partner discussions on:

  • fees and hourly charge-out rates
  • fee-earner performance
  • review meetings and departmental analysis
  • understand business trends
  • comparisons to firm outside of local benchmarking networks
  • understanding impact
  • fee-earner and support staff distribution
  • working capital, debtor days and total lock-up numbers
  • budget setting and marketing spend
  • salaries and people costs

To view the 2024 report, visit our Leadership and Management Section or read the commentary.

You just read:

Take part in the Financial Benchmarking Survey 2025

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more