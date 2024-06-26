Arlington Municipal Airport and Veregy Collaborate on State's Largest General Aviation Solar Array

ARLINGTON, WA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington Municipal Airport has recently partnered with Veregy, marking a significant step forward in sustainable energy initiatives. This project, priced roughly at $668,000, will feature a solar array totaling 87.5kW of DC power, which will be installed through a combination of solar-covered car canopies and rooftop solar arrays on the airport’s terminal building. This state-of-the-art solar installation is designed to significantly offset the airport's annual electric consumption, providing savings against rising utility costs by generating nearly 145,000 kWh of renewable energy annually.

“We’re very excited to bring this project to fruition with Veregy,” said Marty Wray, Director of Arlington Municipal Airport, “The savings over time will be extraordinary for the airport, for our tenants, and users alike in addition to the city.” This project highlights Arlington’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the airport energy efficiency movement.

The energy savings and third-party funding for the project are expected to generate substantial financial benefits, with Veregy projecting their return on this investment will be realized in just over 11 years. “Veregy is excited to partner with the AWO Airport to provide the largest solar array for a General Aviation airport in the State of Washington," said Corey Harper, Veregy Account Executive. The airport received a WASH DOT Aviation grant in the amount of $250,000 and will also realize 30% or more project cost savings from the Federal Government through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) energy investment tax credits.

The implementation of this solar array signifies a major milestone for Arlington Municipal Airport, solidifying its role as a leader in the aviation community for sustainability and energy reduction. This initiative, which began with former airport director David Ryan, ensures that the airport can look forward to considerable energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint for many years to come while benefiting both the environment and the community it serves. The project is estimated to reduce over 2,500 Metric Tons of CO2 over the life of the project, signifying not only a significant economic benefit to the airport, but also a notable environmental impact as well.

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com.

