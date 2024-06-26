The GLP-1 agonists market is poised for exponential growth fueled by advancements in drug delivery systems and expanding indications. Increased awareness of their efficacy in managing diabetes and obesity will drive demand, while research into novel formulations enhances patient adherence. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, these therapies are set to revolutionize metabolic disorder treatment paradigms.

New York, USA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLP-1 Agonists Market to Grow Rapidly by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Novo Nordisk A/S, Veru Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eccogene, AstraZeneca

The GLP-1 agonists market is poised for exponential growth fueled by advancements in drug delivery systems and expanding indications. Increased awareness of their efficacy in managing diabetes and obesity will drive demand, while research into novel formulations enhances patient adherence. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, these therapies are set to revolutionize metabolic disorder treatment paradigms.

DelveInsight’s GLP-1 Agonists Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging GLP-1 agonists, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted GLP-1 agonists market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the GLP-1 Agonists Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the GLP-1 agonists market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading GLP-1 agonist companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Veru Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eccogene, AstraZeneca, and others are developing novel GLP-1 agonists that can be available in the GLP-1 agonists market in the coming years.

Some of the key GLP-1 agonists include Saxenda, Enobosarm, VK2735, TERN-601, and ECC5004, among others.

In March 2024, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. revealed encouraging outcomes from their Phase I trial involving multiple doses of an oral tablet version of VK2735. This compound acts as a dual stimulator of both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors, aiming to address metabolic issues like obesity.

In March 2024, Arecor Therapeutics pl, in partnership with TRx Biosciences Limited, revealed a joint effort to research and develop a formulation for an oral product that acts as a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

In November 2023, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the commencement of dosing for the initial participant in the Phase 1 clinical trial of TERN-601, the company's oral small-molecule compound targeting the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R), aimed at addressing obesity.

In November 2023, AstraZeneca and Eccogene made an exclusive deal for ECC5004, a promising oral medication taken once daily that acts as a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA). It's being investigated for its potential in treating obesity, type-2 diabetes, and various other cardiometabolic issues.

GLP-1 Agonists Market Dynamics

The market for GLP-1 agonists has experienced significant growth and evolution in recent years. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes globally, growing awareness about the importance of managing blood sugar levels effectively, and advancements in medical research leading to the development of newer and more effective GLP-1 agonists.

One of the primary drivers of market dynamics in the GLP-1 agonists segment is the constant pursuit of better treatment options with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in intense competition to develop and commercialize innovative GLP-1 agonists that offer advantages such as once-weekly dosing, enhanced glycemic control, weight loss benefits, and reduced risk of hypoglycemia. This competition has spurred a wave of research and development activities aimed at bringing novel formulations and delivery mechanisms to the market.

Moreover, the increasing focus on holistic diabetes management and the recognition of GLP-1 agonists as an integral component of comprehensive treatment regimens have contributed to the expanding market demand. Physicians are increasingly prescribing GLP-1 agonists either as monotherapy or in combination with other antidiabetic medications to achieve better glycemic control and address associated comorbidities like obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the rise in patient awareness about the importance of proactive diabetes management and the availability of patient support programs have further fueled the demand for GLP-1 agonists.

Another significant aspect shaping the market dynamics of GLP-1 agonists is the evolving regulatory landscape and healthcare reimbursement policies. Regulatory agencies are continuously updating guidelines for diabetes management, including recommendations regarding the use of GLP-1 agonists, which influence prescribing practices and market penetration. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and formulary inclusion decisions by insurance providers and government healthcare agencies play a crucial role in determining patient access to these medications, thereby impacting market uptake and sales.

Overall, the GLP-1 agonists market is characterized by rapid innovation, intense competition, growing demand driven by healthcare trends and patient needs, and evolving regulatory and reimbursement landscapes. These dynamics are likely to continue shaping the market as pharmaceutical companies strive to develop next-generation GLP-1 agonists and stakeholders work to optimize access and utilization of these medications in diabetes management protocols.





GLP-1 Agonists Treatment Market

GLP-1 agonists represent a significant advancement in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Several GLP-1 agonists have received FDA approval for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Among them, exenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, and lixisenatide are commonly prescribed medications. Each of these agents has unique characteristics, such as dosing frequency, delivery method, and efficacy profiles, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatment regimens to individual patient needs. The approval of these medications underscores their safety and efficacy in managing diabetes, offering patients and clinicians a diverse array of options to achieve glycemic control and mitigate cardiovascular risk.

In 2019, the FDA approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) as the first oral GLP-1 treatment for type 2 diabetes. Unlike other GLP-1 drugs, Rybelsus does not require injections. It helps improve blood sugar control by slowing digestion, reducing liver sugar production, and enhancing insulin secretion. Patients now have an alternative to injections for managing their condition

In addition to their established role in diabetes management, ongoing research suggests potential applications of GLP-1 agonists in other metabolic conditions, such as obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). With their favorable safety profiles and demonstrated efficacy, GLP-1 agonists continue to garner attention as promising therapeutic agents beyond the realm of diabetes. As research advances and our understanding of these medications deepens, their potential to improve outcomes for patients with metabolic disorders remains a compelling area of exploration and development in the field of medicine.

Key Emerging GLP-1 Agonistss and Companies

Saxenda: Novo Nordisk A/S

Enobosarm: Veru Inc.

VK2735: Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ECC5004: Eccogene/AstraZeneca

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the GLP-1 agonists market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the GLP-1 agonists market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

GLP-1 Agonists Overview

GLP-1 agonists, a class of medications primarily used in the management of type 2 diabetes, have garnered significant attention due to their multifaceted therapeutic benefits. These drugs mimic the action of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a naturally occurring hormone that regulates blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin release and inhibiting glucagon secretion. By enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion and promoting satiety, GLP-1 agonists help control blood glucose levels without causing hypoglycemia. Beyond glycemic control, they also demonstrate favorable effects on body weight, as they slow gastric emptying and reduce appetite. Additionally, GLP-1 agonists have been associated with cardiovascular benefits, including reductions in blood pressure and improvements in lipid profiles, making them valuable agents in the comprehensive management of type 2 diabetes and its associated comorbidities.

Furthermore, the administration of GLP-1 agonists has expanded beyond diabetes management, with their potential application in obesity treatment. By targeting appetite control and energy balance mechanisms, these agents offer promise in aiding weight loss efforts in individuals with obesity, particularly when used in conjunction with lifestyle modifications. Their favorable safety profile and potential to mitigate cardiovascular risk factors make them attractive options in addressing the global epidemic of obesity and its related complications. Ongoing research continues to explore the full scope of benefits offered by GLP-1 agonists, positioning them as versatile therapeutics in the realm of metabolic health.

GLP-1 Agonists Epidemiology Segmentation

The GLP-1 agonists report takes into the account of historical, current, and forecasted GLP-1 agonists patient pool. The GLP-1 agonists market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases by Indication

Treatable Cases by Indication

GLP-1 Agonists Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 GLP-1 Agonists Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key GLP-1 Agonists Companies Novo Nordisk A/S, Veru Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eccogene, AstraZeneca, and others Key GLP-1 Agonists Saxenda, Enobosarm, VK2735, TERN-601, and ECC5004, among others

Scope of the GLP-1 Agonists Market Report

GLP-1 Agonists Therapeutic Assessment: GLP-1 Agonists current marketed and emerging therapies

GLP-1 Agonists current marketed and emerging therapies GLP-1 Agonists Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging GLP-1 Agonists Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging GLP-1 Agonists Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, GLP-1 Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. GLP-1 Agonists Market Key Insights 2. GLP-1 Agonists Market Report Introduction 3. GLP-1 Agonists Market Overview at a Glance 4. GLP-1 Agonists Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. GLP-1 Agonists Treatment and Management 7. GLP-1 Agonists Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. GLP-1 Agonists Marketed Drugs 10. GLP-1 Agonists Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major GLP-1 Agonists Market Analysis 12. GLP-1 Agonists Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

