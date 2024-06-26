Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,134 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Exit 1A (India Street) Off I-195 East to Close Tuesday, July 2 as part of City of Providence Independence Day Celebrations

At the request of the City of Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Exit 1A (India Street) off I-195 East on Tuesday, July 2 (rain date, Wednesday, July 3) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This will allow for the safe and orderly set up and breakdown and overall operation of the City's Independence Day 2024 celebrations near and at the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT staff will place message boards in the area to inform motorists prior to the exit's closure, during which time motorists are encouraged to follow the signed detours using Exit 1D (Route 103/Warren Avenue.) RIDOT staff and members of the Rhode Island State Police will remain on site during the closure to ensure it remains in effect during the designated time period.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Exit 1A (India Street) Off I-195 East to Close Tuesday, July 2 as part of City of Providence Independence Day Celebrations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more