Travel Advisory: Exit 1A (India Street) Off I-195 East to Close Tuesday, July 2 as part of City of Providence Independence Day Celebrations

At the request of the City of Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Exit 1A (India Street) off I-195 East on Tuesday, July 2 (rain date, Wednesday, July 3) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This will allow for the safe and orderly set up and breakdown and overall operation of the City's Independence Day 2024 celebrations near and at the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT staff will place message boards in the area to inform motorists prior to the exit's closure, during which time motorists are encouraged to follow the signed detours using Exit 1D (Route 103/Warren Avenue.) RIDOT staff and members of the Rhode Island State Police will remain on site during the closure to ensure it remains in effect during the designated time period.