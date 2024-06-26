6K Additive Expands International Reach with New Distribution and Agent Partners

New partners will cover select countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, ensuring customers in these regions have optimum availability to 6K Additive’s full suite of additive manufacturing metal powder

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerating its market leadership in sustainable production of advanced materials for additive manufacturing, 6K Additive – a division of 6K, today announced the company is partnering with several distributors and agents to create a network of commercial partners internationally. Specifically, Broder Metals Group will distribute material in the UK and Ireland, materials in India will be distributed by Advance Metal Powder, while Infotron/Plastosel will cover Turkey and Intelligent AM will supply powder in Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia as agents. The company will selectively add new distributors and agents over the coming months based on market demand and identifying the partners best suited to represent 6K Additive.



Nick Pflugh, Chief Commercial Officer for 6K Additive, said, “The breadth of material offerings we have, the quality standards, and the sustainability benefits have attracted customers globally to 6K Additive. Having local professionals who not only understand the customer requirements but also understand materials and applications for metal additive manufacturing is crucial to support the international market. Our new network of agents and distributors each excel at helping customers qualify the right material for the right application. We are excited to welcome them to the extended team of 6K Additive.”

6K’s UniMelt® plasma production system is uniquely capable of converting metal scrap and end-of-life parts into high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and other powder metallurgy production techniques. By doing so, they provide, for the first time, access to a vast domestic supply of strategically important metals and alloys such as nickel and titanium from machine shops and boneyards, as well as refractory powders such as C103, tungsten, and others that are critical to hypersonic and nuclear applications. The patented 6K Additive process cleans, prepares, and spheroidizes scrap alloys into high-quality powders with performance superior to atomization technologies.

The expanded distribution network announcement follows 6K Additive’s life cycle assessment projects for titanium and nickel powders. Quantifying the environmental impact of producing printable metal powders and comparing atomization technology methods to 6K Additive’s process, the independent study found that 6K’s UniMelt process delivered a 91% energy reduction and 92% carbon emission reduction from traditional processes for Ni718 powder. The independent study can be downloaded here .

Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6KAdditive.com .

About 6K

6K produces and innovates with UniMelt® microwave plasma technology for the localized production of critical materials. 6K’s UniMelt technology is applied across a vast range of markets, from additive manufacturing (6K Additive) and essential battery materials (6K Energy) to future growth sectors (6K Next). UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy—all while reducing conversion costs and providing a secure, domestic supply chain. UniMelt is industrially operational and producing critical materials at scale today. The company’s headquarters and the 6K Energy Battery Center of Excellence are located in North Andover, MA, with 6K Additive’s production facility in Burgettstown, PA, and a full-scale PlusCAM™ battery material manufacturing plant under construction in Jackson, TN. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com .

