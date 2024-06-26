Submit Release
Salt & Brick Calgary Shines at The Stampede Cellar Showdown International Wine Competition, Winning Two Prestigious Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt & Brick, Calgary’s newest culinary gem, proudly announces its double victory at the Stampede Cellar Showdown International Wine Competition on June 22, 2024. This prestigious event, part of the Calgary Stampede’s commitment to agriculture and the Agri-Food industry, showcased the best Canadian and international wines alongside gourmet offerings from Alberta’s top restaurants. Salt & Brick restaurant was awarded the “Spirit of the West Innovation” and “Grand Champion” awards.

Held at the newly expanded BMO Centre, this event celebrated the pinnacle of Western hospitality, Canadian and international wines, and local culinary innovation. Attendees enjoyed an all-inclusive sampling of champion wines paired with gourmet bites, crafted to complement the bold reds and crisp whites.

Salt & Brick’s culinary team, led by Executive Chef Alejandro Buzzalino, delivered an outstanding performance. Chef Alejandro's creation - a foie gras pressé with a Haskap berry gelée on a homemade red fife crisp, garnished with locally sourced micro-greens, was a standout, earning high praise. Reflecting on the event, Chef Alejandro commented, "Our goal is to create and share the best food in Calgary. Being part of an event like this with our industry peers is what makes this community so incredible. Winning in two categories and taking home two buckles, is a huge honour!"

Owner Casey Greabeiel added, "We have chosen the best chefs to collaborate with us and have given them the flexibility to create a menu that changes daily. We are grateful for the successes since our doors opened in November 2023, but a lot of people still don’t know who we are! Earning accolades like this helps put Salt & Brick on the map. I am so proud of our team."

Chef Alejandro will compete on July 8th at the District of Beltline’s 2nd Annual Chef Showdown, and on July 11th at the Cowboys BBQ Cook-off Invitational.

About Salt & Brick

Salt & Brick has swiftly garnered acclaim, being named Calgary’s Best New Restaurant by the Calgary Herald, along with one of Avenue Calgary’s 2024 Best New Restaurants. The restaurant seamlessly merges international culinary techniques with Canadian flavors, crafting a menu rich in creativity and innovation. Led by Culinary Director Chef Dave Bohati, Executive Chef Alejandro Buzzalino, and Pastry Chef Larissa Costella, Salt & Brick offers a unique, ever-rotating cuisine that satisfies even the most curious food enthusiasts.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Natasha Sawatsky
Marketing Manager
n.sawatsky@saltandbrick.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63108c65-d824-4da0-9247-2eda3f61cb00
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce2b8d4-ffe4-4601-8597-5a5077af1f6d


Primary Logo

Chef Alejandro Buzzalino

Executive Chef of Salt & Brick, holding his awards for 'Best Overall' dish and "Most Innovative" dish.
Salt & Brick

Foie gras pressé with a Haskap berry geleé on a homemade red fife crisp, garnished with locally sourced micro-greens

