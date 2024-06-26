Submit Release
The Real Cost of Heart Disease in America

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the most common cause of death in the U.S., and it is associated with significant morbidity, reduced quality of life and increased health care costs, accounting for billions of dollars in health care spending.

Annual health care costs are projected to almost quadruple from $393 billion to $1490 billion between 2020 and 2050, with the greatest increases expected to be in young adults and seniors with CVD.

That’s why it is crucial for clinical leaders and policymakers to take note of these worrisome trends and address their impact on the health and economic well-being of the nation.

“Even children are not immune to this trend, particularly with rising obesity rates. The good news is people can take steps to improve their own CVD health and get involved in improving the health of their communities.” Said Dr. Karen Joynt Maddox, Volunteer Expert for the American Heart Association

