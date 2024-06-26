More than $2.6 million in grants from several domestic funds to support disaster recovery

It’s been a busy first half of the year at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and for our domestic funds team. We’ve already witnessed multiple billion-dollar disasters and crises affecting the United States and U.S. territories. And 2024 is breaking records for tornado impact, flooding and severe storms.

As we head into what is predicted to be a significant hurricane season, we are pleased to announce grants awarded from multiple domestic funds to address recovery from previous and ongoing disasters and crises and build community resilience to prepare for what’s to come.

Light Up Lawndale received $200,000 to serve as the West Side Long-Term Recovery Group’s case management arm as it works to assist 175 flood-affected households in Chicago’s West Side to recover their housing and thrive. This grant is in response to severe flooding that occurred in the neighborhood in 2023.

Lutheran Social Services of the Rocky Mountains was awarded $200,000 to provide emergency case management services to newly arrived migrants from the U.S. southern border to ensure they connect with resources and services that will set them on a path to self-sufficiency in the Denver area.

The Texas Tribune received $30,000 in funding from Google.org to provide community-based investigative journalism coverage of the long-term aftermath and recovery following the Smokehouse Creek fires in the Texas Panhandle, which devastated rural communities and affected more than 1 million acres of land.

Vive Wellness was awarded $200,000 to provide a more welcoming environment for bused migrants arriving in Denver from the U.S. southern border through holistic programming and support for children and families.

Common Ground Collective received $172,500 to support local food security and economic recovery, providing locally-grown, culturally-appropriate food for fire-displaced Maui residents.

Honolulu Civil Beat was awarded $250,000 to support the presence of a local, dedicated journalism team in Maui focused on providing accurate and free community information, informed debate, leadership accountability, and encouraging action.

Kelea Foundation received $250,000 to ensure equitable recovery from Maui’s wildfires for older adults, persons with disabilities and access and functional needs, and persons with complex medical cases through advocacy, case management, transportation services, adaptive recreation opportunities, and an adaptive and medical equipment supply closet.

Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee was awarded $300,000 to provide long-term recovery support in underserved disaster-affected communities in North and South Carolina to mitigate barriers to building resiliency.

SBP received $250,000 to return at least 25 vulnerable, Hurricane Idalia-impacted families to the safety and security of their homes. SBP’s long-term recovery work lays the groundwork for continued rebuilding efforts throughout the region and allows SBP to prioritize the most vulnerable, high-need families.

Grants made from multiple CDP recovery funds

Corazon Healdsburg was awarded $300,000 to empower Northern Sonoma County communities affected by multiple hazards and migration—both forced and voluntary—by offering comprehensive assistance and resources to cultivate resilience, foster a sense of belonging, and establish enduring roots in their new home. Funds for this grant come from the CDP California Wildfires Recovery Fund and the CDP Disaster Recovery Fund designated to support recovery from storms that affected the area in 2023.

DonorsChoose received $500,000 to help teachers secure resources to ease the transitions of their migrant, refugee and immigrant students at Equity Focus Schools. Additionally, funds support Equity Focus Schools in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia whose students and faculty (and/or facilities) are recovering from hurricanes and tornadoes. Funds for this grant come from the CDP Disaster Recovery Fund, the CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund and the CDP Tornado Recovery Fund.

We remain connected to communities throughout the U.S. and U.S. territories to understand the effects of ongoing disasters and crises on the most marginalized populations and will work to equitably support recovery for all.

If you have any questions about these grants or CDP’s collaborative funds and equitable grantmaking, please contact me at sally.ray@disasterphilanthropy.org.