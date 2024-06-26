Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens New Location in Edmonton

The world’s largest barbecue brand continues expansion in the Edmonton community

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS (June 26, 2024) – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing their Canadian expansion with a new store opening in Edmonton this month.

The Texas-style barbecue brand, partnered with Owner/Operator Denis Melhem will open Edmonton’s third store located at Manning Town Centre, 15359 37 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5Y 0S5, Canada. The Pit Crew will welcome their new guests with multiple weekly barbecue specials including Mac-stack Monday: CAD $9.99 brisket Mac-Stack, Tuesday: BOGO 50% Off on your choice of sandwiches, Wing Wednesday: BOGO FREE 6 WINGS, Poutine Thursday: CAD $9.99 brisket Poutine.

“Our pit crew is so excited to be serving Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the community we love,” said Owner/Operator Denis Melhem. “We hope our store will become another cornerstone of what has quickly becoming a great barbecue culture on the prairies.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding Dickey’s Barbecue Pit within the Edmonton community,” said, Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “Denis is a fantastic partner and Pit Master, and we have nothing but great confidence that this crew will succeed in offering the perfect pit-smoked barbecue to their guests.”

Be on the lookout for details on the store’s Grand Opening “All You Can Eat” Contest. Participants will receive the chance to win FREE BBQ for a YEAR!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

