Choice Health at Home Partners with Resilient Healthcare
Choice Health at Home Partners with Resilient Healthcare
Choice Health at Home (“Choice”), a leading home health, hospice, personal care provider specializing in the treatment of patients in the comfort and convenience of their own home, is pleased to announce a partnership with Resilient Healthcare (“Resilient”), a cutting-edge tech enabled healthcare company dedicated to the delivery of high quality care to patients’ homes and communities virtually and in-person. This partnership will provide Choice access to a suite of digital health technologies and hospital at home programs.
For Choice and Resilient the collaboration will advance the shared objective of offering patients enhanced access to comfortable and convenient care in the comfort of their home. Leveraging innovative advancements in virtual and mobile health, patients will now have access to high-acuity healthcare services outside of traditional hospital settings and medical facilities. By broadening the range and depth of services available within patients' homes, healthcare providers will increase their capacity to serve more patients and deliver care more efficiently than ever before, thereby enabling patients to access treatment more easily and achieve improved health outcomes.
“Our mission is to enhance the life of our patients through the pursuit of excellent healthcare in the home. This offering, and the tech solutions offered by Resilient, will allow us to further advance that mission. We want to provide support to the various hospital systems advancing this CMS initiative in the Southwestern US and support solutions to the many challenges of providing acute care in the home.” said David Jackson, CEO of Choice Health at Home.
“Choice Health at Home shares our vision of blending cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, and bridging the gap between hospitals and the community, empowering patients to thrive in the familiarity of their own homes. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in healthcare innovation, where we are not just revolutionizing delivery methods but enhancing the very essence of patient experience, “ said Jackleen Samual, CEO of Resilient Healthcare.
Although virtual and mobile healthcare solutions have been available for decades, it wasn't until the post-COVID era that their true potential became fully evident. Collaborative partnerships like this one between healthcare disruptors and home healthcare providers are paving the way for a more agile, flexible, and accessible healthcare system for those who need it most. By modernizing healthcare delivery, patients receive elevated levels of care while also assisting hospitals and medical facilities in optimizing their operations for increased efficiency and effectiveness.
About Choice Health at Home
Choice Health at Home corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, TX and the company currently operates in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Choice was founded in 2008 and stands as a premier provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients within the comfort and convenience of their own home. With a highly qualified team comprised of skilled nurses, therapists, aides, social workers, and chaplains, Choice adopts a patient-centered approach to ensure the highest standard of care tailored to each individual's needs. Their comprehensive range of services includes nursing, therapy, aide assistance, and social services all coordinated under physician guidance to empower patients in reaching their recovery goals. For more information on Choice Health at Home, please visit choicehealthome.com.
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare is an innovative healthcare delivery system that expands hospital care beyond hospital walls and into the community, specializing in delivering high-acuity care to patients with serious illnesses in their homes. Resilient Healthcare is led by board-certified physicians working with an interdisciplinary team of specially trained doctors, nurses, therapists, and other specialists to deliver comfortable, convenient and quality healthcare in the home setting.
