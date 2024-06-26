Chief Justice Jensen visits with federal district court externs in Bismarck.

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen met with federal district court externs in Bismarck on June 25, 2024. Chief Justuce Jensen discussed his career and the operation of the North Dakota court system.

Reed Johnson, Rogel “RJ” Tare, and Katherine Vaughn started their federal court externship in May 2024 after completing their first year of law school. Reed and RJ attend the University of North Dakota School of Law and Katherine attends the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Pictured (l to r): Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen, Reed Johnson, RJ Tare, Katherine Vaughn, & Judge Daniel M. Traynor