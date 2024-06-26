Black Bear in Newark Area Struck and Killed by Vehicle

The Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP), part of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), reported that the black bear recently sighted in the Newark area was struck by a vehicle and killed late Tuesday evening, June 25. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle.

Delaware State Police responded to the collision and the Delaware Department of Transportation promptly removed the bear from the roadway. DNREC wildlife biologists will conduct an examination of the bear to try and determine where it originated, its age, sex and other information that might be helpful in tracking other transient black bears that venture into Delaware from surrounding states that have resident black bear populations.

“We understand the community’s interest in the bear,’” said Joe Rogerson, a DNREC wildlife biologist. “It’s always unfortunate when wildlife is lost in such a manner. Our team will be examining the bear to gather information.”

Over the past several days, DNREC wildlife biologists and DNRP officers had been actively coordinating reports of black bear sightings with local authorities in the Newark area. Affectionately known as “Delabear” on social media and among local watchers, bears in Delaware have garnered significant attention and concern from the community. The expansion of black bear populations in neighboring states such as Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania has led to occasional sightings in Delaware.

The DNRP has trained officers to handle situations involving transient black bears from surrounding states. For public safety, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife advises residents to follow these precautions if a bear is reported in the area:

Do not approach, touch, feed, or shoot at the bear. Back away slowly to give the bear space. Go inside and wait for the bear to leave. Once inside, contact the DNRP at 800-523-3336 to report the sighting.

Eliminate potential food sources by cleaning or removing anything outdoors that may smell like food.

Keep pet food indoors, especially for dogs and cats.

The DNREC and the DNRP are committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to monitor and respond to any future bear sightings. For more information and updates, please visit dnrec.delaware.gov and follow the Department at @DelawareDNREC.