125 Ventures Launches New Fund Focused on Transformative Technologies in Media, Entertainment and Sport
We are witnessing a transformative period in media, entertainment and the sports landscape, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviors.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorine Pendelton, a highly accomplished venture capitalist and former media and entertainment attorney, today announced the launch of 125 Ventures, a new fund dedicated to investing in emerging technologies and platforms that are poised to revolutionize the media, entertainment, and sports industries.
125 Ventures will focus on investing in companies capitalizing on the rise of women’s sports with the growth in viewership, media rights and fan engagement, as well as cutting-edge technologies and platforms leveraging the rise of AI for analytics and personalization, recent changes in college athletics creating unprecedented opportunities for student-athletes with name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, shifts in fan and consumer content consumption habits, the emergence of content creators, community and influencer marketing and live and immersive events transforming traditional live experiences.
“We are witnessing a transformative period in media, entertainment and the sports landscape, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviors,” said Lorine Pendelton, Founder and Managing Partner of 125 Ventures. “Our fund is uniquely positioned to identify and support the most promising of companies at the forefront of this transformation, empowering them to shape the future of these dynamic industries.”
With diverse background spanning the legal, technology, media and entertainment sectors, Pendleton brings a wealth of experience and expertise to 125 Ventures. Prior to founding the fund, Pendleton made investments in over thirty-five companies through direct investment as an angel investor and her two Portfolia Rising America funds, including notable ventures like Oura Ring, Madison Reed, Canela Media, Maven, Curastory, Scout, Whetstorn, MoCaFi and Goalsetter. Her remarkable achievements have garnered her numerous accolades, including being honored as one of the "100 GPs Who Are Building the Venture Funds of the Future" by Ingeborg Investments, "Top 25 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A" by Mergers and Acquisitions, featured by Worth as one of the "16 Financial Powerhouses," recognized by Marie Claire as one of the "Most 50 Connected Women in America-Star Dealmaker," and acknowledged by Medium as one of the "200 Women of Color to Follow" on Twitter.
Women of Color to Follow” on Twitter
Joining Pendelton at 125 Ventures is Heidi J. Diamond, Venture Partner, former President, Broadcast, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, former Executive Vice President at various cable networks, current consultant, LP and angel investor; Crystal Fisher, former Vice President, NBC Universal who led Strategy and Business Development for the NBC Sports porfolio, as an Advisor; Brett Johnson, Founder/CEO of Benevolent Capital a family office investing in sports teams, real estate, PE and VC as an Advisor. Johnson is one of the owners of Ipswich Town FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Rhode Island FC and has investments in notable companies like TerraCycle and Athletic Brewing. He was previously the President of Targus; and Michelle Mammen, a seasoned professional who brings experience in finance, entrepreneurship and venture capital, having worked on the investing team at Portfolia and founded her own consultancy, M Brands, after she began her career at Ernst & Young (EY) as a management consultant.
125 Ventures is actively seeking investment opportunities in companies that are leveraging innovative technologies to disrupt and transform the media, entertainment, and sports industries. The fund’s focus areas include women’s sports, AI and data analytics, college athletics and name, image, and likeness (NIL), content creator economy and communities, and live and immersive events and entertainment. For more information about 125 Ventures and its investment focus, visit www.125ventures.vc and email info@125ventures.vc
