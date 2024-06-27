ASAP Semiconductor Announces Its Status as an Approved Supplier of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

California-based distributor ASAP Semiconductor announces its position as an approved supplier for De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

Our collaboration with De Havilland reinforces ASAP Semiconductor's mission to provide premier custom procurement, distribution, and logistics solutions to customers.” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor is proud to announce its recent approval as a supplier for De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. This milestone, achieved on June 14, 2024, marks a significant expansion in ASAP Semiconductor's commitment to providing top-tier part procurement services and project management solutions to the aviation industry. By joining the esteemed list of approved suppliers for De Havilland, ASAP Semiconductor is set to play a vital role in supporting the operations and maintenance of De Havilland's diverse range of aircraft and equipment.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada has been a cornerstone of the aviation industry since its inception in 1928. Renowned for its innovation and reliability, De Havilland has produced a series of iconic aircraft models that have set industry standards since their initial debut. An example of this is the Dash 8-100/200/300/400 series, which are all well-regarded for their efficiency, reliability, and versatility in regional and commuter flights. The Twin Otter is another celebrated aircraft for its rugged performance and adaptability to various environmental conditions, making it a favorite in remote and challenging terrains. Altogether, De Havilland's various aircraft have become essential to many regional airlines, cargo carriers, and specialized operations worldwide, solidifying the company's status as a leader in the aerospace sector.

Since its formation in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor has served as a solution-based systems integrator known for delivering custom procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management solutions to a diverse set of customers. Backed by a team of industry-leading sales representatives and unparalleled data intelligence, ASAP Semiconductor excels in providing immediate solutions to meet the rigorous demands of customers, especially when other channels prove insufficient. Customers also benefit from direct access to dedicated account managers and support staff, guaranteeing that all requirements are fulfilled with precision, efficiency, and customized solutions.

Working with an approved supplier offers numerous advantages to a company, including the ability to focus more on innovation and core operations while relying on a supplier to fulfill both routine and unexpected procurement needs with precision and dependability. As an approved supplier of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, ASAP Semiconductor will be committed to delivering high-quality components and reliable service, enabling the company to concentrate on advancing its critical projects and maintaining its position as a leader in the aviation industry.

This approval stands as the beginning of a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship between ASAP Semiconductor and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. For more information about ASAP Semiconductor and its services, please visit the website at https://www.asapsemi.com/ or contact the team directly by phone or email.

About ASAP Semiconductor

ASAP Semiconductor, established in 2009, is a leading distributor of electronic, aerospace, and hardware components that cater to a diverse set of customers, including the US Department of Defense, allied nations, Fortune 1000 companies, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and major air carriers. The company is renowned for its expansive inventory, leading customer service, and commitment to quality assurance. To learn more about the company and its range of offerings, please visit the website today.