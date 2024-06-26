Canada invests in research infrastructure and in the next generation of scientists

Investments from the Canada Foundation for Innovation will help forge research partnerships that innovate for Canadians

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure are essential for breakthroughs in Canadian research and science, helping drive scientific productivity, attracting the next generation of scientific talent and supporting cutting-edge research and innovation in Canada.



Today, Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $18 million through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) to support 23 research infrastructure projects at 21 colleges, cégeps and polytechnics across the country.

This contribution, made through the CFI’s College Fund, will help these institutions obtain the state-of-the-art labs and equipment they need to attract, train and inspire the next generation of innovators, and to build research collaborations with public, private and not-for-profit partners. These partnerships will seek to address social, business, health or environmental needs of Canadian industries or communities.

By continuing to invest in Canada’s world-renowned researchers and scientists, the Government of Canada is giving a fair chance to tomorrow’s problem solvers and innovators to succeed and reach their full potential.

This funding for colleges will support a range of applied research, including:

: Fashion is often singled out as one of the most polluting industries in the world. In Quebec alone, more than 124,000 tonnes of textile waste are either sent to the landfill or incinerated every year. Researchers at Montréal’s Cégep Marie-Victorin’s affiliated non-profit Vestechpro will use CFI-funded equipment to develop a mechanical assembly line to recycle clothing and industry textiles. The research team will explore solutions at various steps in the circular economy — from recycling to uses for textile waste. Supporting skilled trades: Skilled trades play a vital role in our national economy, with the construction and manufacturing industries accounting for more than 17 percent of Canada’s GDP. But the sector is seeing record-high job vacancy rates. Over the next 10 years, researchers at Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning in Cambridge, Ont., estimate a shortage of more than 170,000 workers in the province. To help build and sustain the workforce, they have identified challenges that need to be addressed, including high rates of injury, an aging workforce and barriers to job accessibility for underrepresented groups. The CFI is supporting CONSTRUCT: Centre for Ontario’s Network of Skilled Trade Researchers, Unions, Contractors, and Tradespeople with funding for equipment to measure workplace demands and hazards as well as workers’ physiological and cognitive responses. The information collected will help the research team collaborate with a range of partners to develop real-world solutions to reduce the risk of injury and attract a more diverse workforce.



"Today’s investment is a testament to our dedication to supporting the cutting-edge research and development at our colleges, cégeps and polytechnics and to giving a fair chance to success to every generation of researchers and scientists. This funding not only bolsters innovation at the grassroots level, but also equips our students with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in a rapidly evolving global economy. By fostering collaboration between industry and academia, we ensure Canada remains at the forefront of technological advancement and economic growth."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"CFI's College Fund enhances the capacity of our colleges to drive innovation in agriculture and food production. By investing in research and innovation at the college level, we are ensuring that our farmers and food producers have access to the latest tools and knowledge to remain competitive and resilient. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant, sustainable agricultural industry that benefits all Canadians."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

“Our communities benefit from the partnerships Canadian colleges foster across public, industry and non-profit organizations. CFI support helps bolster their capacity to conduct meaningful research that positions them to develop the innovative products, processes and services the country needs to stay competitive.”

– Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

The College Fund supports projects that enhance the capacity of Canadian colleges to carry out applied research and technology development and foster partnerships that generate innovative products, processes or services that address the social, business, health or environmental needs of a Canadian industry or community.

Projects supported through the College Fund will also receive additional funding through the CFI’s Infrastructure Operating Fund (IOF) to cover the costs of operating the research infrastructure. The total investment of $18.1 million includes $4.2 million from the IOF.

Budget 2024 includes an over $4.6 billion package to strengthen Canadian research and innovation.



More about the Canada Foundation for Innovation

Details on the CFI’s College Fund

The CFI’s Research Facilities Navigator, an online directory of publicly funded labs working with partners in industry, academia and government



With a bold, future-looking mandate, the Canada Foundation for Innovation equips researchers to be global leaders in their field and to respond to emerging challenges. Our investments in state-of-the-art tools, instruments and facilities at universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions underpin both curiosity- and mission-driven research that cuts across disciplines and bridges all sectors. The research infrastructure we fund mobilizes knowledge, spurs innovation and commercialization, and empowers the talented minds of a new generation.

